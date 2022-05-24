SAYRE — The 16th annual Northern Tier League 2022 Athlete of the Year banquet was held on Sunday at the Best Western in Sayre.
After the buffet lunch, Towanda High School Athletic Director Paul Lantz presented the awards for coach/program of the year, official of the year, female athlete of the year, and male athlete of the year.
Coach/program of the year was awarded to longtime Canton baseball coach Bob Rockwell. Official of the year was awarded to Jack Carr.
Female athlete of the year was awarded to Emmi Ward, soccer and softball player from Canton High School; male athlete of the year was awarded to Kade Sottolano, football player, wrestler, and baseball player from Cowanesque Valley.
A four-year letter winner in softball and soccer, Ward culminates a four-year varsity career that includes All-State soccer nods in 2020 and 2021; NTL and Regional Defensive Soccer Player of the Year awards in 2020; a berth on the All-State softball team in 2020 — with the 2021 selections yet to be made — an NTL Good Sportsmanship award for soccer in 2021; and a softball Defensive Player of the Year selection for 2021 among a host of awards.
Ward, who is an Academic Letterman who is on the Honor Roll and member of the National Honor Society. will graduate with a 4.0 GPA.
She’s also active with the Giving Tree program and Kids Can’t Fight Cancer Alone.
Ward said that she’s always been an athlete.
“It’s something I love doing and when I love to do something, I work hard on it,” said Ward.
Ward is hoping to continue her athletic career at the next level, but will stay active either way.
“I hope to play sports in college, but if not I still want to be involved in sports as my career and volunteering,” she said.
Sottolano earned 11 letters in his high school career. He was a first-team All-Region defensive lineman and was a second-team All-State selection. He was also a two-time first team All-NTL wrestler and even took a second-team All-NTL nod as a freshman.
Sottolano has 107 wins on the mat and was fourth at 285 pounds in the 2022 PIAA Class AA wrestling tournament
In his spare time, Sottolano umpires Little League games; volunteers at food banks; and does other community service with his National Honor Society chapter and Student Council. During school, he used his study hall time to work with a disabled student in the weight room.
Sottolano said that he was tall, skinny and not always athletic.
“I was always strong, but I wasn’t a big person,” he stated. “Then about ninth grade I started to fill out and everything started to come together. I had great coaches developing me like strength coach Mike Schmitt.”
HE said that he got from being that skinny kid to where he is now because of Schmitt and his other coaches.
“The every day stuff put me over the top.”
