Canton's Ward grabs 1,000th career rebound

CANTON — The 2022-23 basketball season has seen several area players join the 1,000-point club and others reached the 500-rebound mark for their careers.
On Wednesday night, Canton’s Molly Ward accomplished something that is almost unheard of. The senior standout grabbed her 1,000th career rebound in a 38-23 win over visiting Sayre.
“It’s relieving, finally getting there and knowing all the hard work I put in to get 1,000 rebounds,” Ward said.
Ward finished last season with 713 rebounds, meaning she needed to haul in 287 this year to reach the incredible milestone.
“I kind of did the math, and figured out what I need, and went after it,” Ward said.
Canton coach Ryan VanNoy talked about Ward’s work ethic and the incredible accomplishment that is grabbing 1,000 rebounds in a four-year career.
“It is absolutely incredible. Molly Ward is the best rebounder I think I have ever coached. Just to put it into perspective, we celebrate 500 rebounds, and that girl just eclipsed 1,000,” VanNoy said. “I’ve only seen one other time, and that was Yvonne Young from Troy — late 80’s probably — and it’s just a testament to how hard she works. The kid that she is — she is not going to be denied. If there is a shot in the air she is going to get to the basketball, it’s just incredible.”
Ward is usually not the tallest player on the court as she stands at around 5-foot-7, but she has been able to use her quickness to beat her opponents to the ball.
“Using your quickness is the easiest way, that I found, to get to the ball. And this year, being senior year, I knew I had to go out and give everything I had every second I can. So I think that played a big part in my rebounding,” she said.
“That honestly makes it more impressive. The girl is strong and she’s got a motor like no other. Like I said before, she’s not going to be denied, she’s fantastic,” VanNoy said.
In Wednesday’s game, Ward finished with 19 rebounds and three steals to go along with six points.
Kendall Kitchen led Canton with 13 points and Emmie Tymeson finished with nine points, four assists and four boards.
Also for Canton, Sarah Davy added six points and Carolyn Thoren chipped in four points, four rebounds, two blocks and a pair of steals.
Sayre was led by Liz Shaw with nine points on a trio of long-range shots, while Abbie McGaughey added seven points and Kaitlyn Sutton finished with five.
Shaw also had five rebounds, while Rylee Lantz grabbed four and McGaughey also had four boards.
Meghan Flynn had three assists for the Lady Redskins.
WESTFIELD — The Northeast Bradford girls basketball team only had seven girls suited up on Wednesday, but that didn’t stop the Lady Panthers from rolling to a win over CV.
NEB led 22-17 at the half and went on a 14-7 run in the third to take control of the game.
Alena Beebe led the way for NEB with 15 points.
Emma Neuber and Kate O’Connor both scored 11 points, while Becca VanDeMark chipped in nine and Leah Beebe added seven in the victory.
Paisley Nudd led CV with 11 points.
