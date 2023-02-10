Canton's Ward grabs 1,000th career rebound

Canton’s Molly Ward celebrates with her teammates after joining the 1,000-rebound club on Wednesday.

 Review Photo/JOE CARREON

CANTON — The 2022-23 basketball season has seen several area players join the 1,000-point club and others reached the 500-rebound mark for their careers.

On Wednesday night, Canton’s Molly Ward accomplished something that is almost unheard of. The senior standout grabbed her 1,000th career rebound in a 38-23 win over visiting Sayre.