TOWANDA — Players from five different teams in the Northern Tier League were honored with top awards when the league announced its 2022 softball All-Stars.
Canton standout Emmi Ward has been named the league’s Most Valuable Player, while Athens’ Caydence Macik is the Offensive Player of the Year and Wyalusing’s Laci Norton was picked as the Defensive Player of the Year.
Northeast Bradford ace Thailey Franklin was named NTL Pitcher of the Year, while Cowanesque Valley’s Ashley Woodring was the Newcomer of the Year and the coaches from CV have been named Staff of the Year after leading the Indians to states.
First Team
Joining the major awards winners on the first team are Canton’s Keri Wesneski and Molly Ward; CV’s Ruby Sherman and Northeast Bradford’s Emily Susanj.
Also on the first team are Troy’s Tyra Williams and Kali Ayers; Towanda’s Brea Overpeck and Aleah Johnson; Wyalusing’s London Edwards and Nelly Johns; NP-Liberty’s MacKenzie Tice; Williamson’s MiKenna Buchanan; and Wellsboro’s Emma Coolidge and Lexie Urena.
Second Team
The NTL Second Team All-Stars include Athens’ Jules Pack; Canton’s Taryn Acla; CV’s Maddie Millard and MacKenzie Surine; and Northeast Bradford’s Melanie Shumway.
Also on the second team are NP-Liberty’s Meghan Spohn and Payton Chapell; Troy’s Amber Jones and Caitlyn Knapp; Towanda’s Shaylee Greenland; Sayre’s Meaghan Flynn; Wyalusing’s Rachael Wilson and Wellsboro’s Maddi Bordas, Rylie Boyce and Paige Logsdon.
