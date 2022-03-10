Canton's Ward, Parker head to state tournament

HERSHEY — The Canton Warriors are sending two wrestlers to the PIAA Class AA Wrestling Championships which begin today at the Giant Center in Hershey.
Hayden Ward and Riley Parker both finish third at last weekend’s regional tournament to qualify for states.
Ward will start his state tournament with a first-round match against Chestnut Ridge senior Trevor Wyandt, who comes in with a 31-4 record. Ward is 41-7 during his junior campaign at 145 pounds.
Parker, who comes in with a 32-10 record, will start his tournament in the 172-pound bracket with a match against Notre Dame-Green Pond junior Garrett Tettemer. The ND-GP wrestler is 24-13 on the year and finished second in the Southeast regional.
The Warriors will be two of 10 Northern Tier League wrestlers competing this weekend. Athens’ Gavin Bradley and Karter Rude, North Penn-Liberty’s Kohen Lehman, Towanda’s Bryant Green, Williamson’s Kade Sottolano and Mike Sipps and Wyalusing’s CJ Carr and Nick Woodruff also qualified, along with Sullivan County’s Colton Wade.
Lehman will open states with a prelim match against Somerset’s Rowan Holmes at 172 pounds.
Sipps, who is in the 215-pound bracket, will face Bishop McDevitt’s Michael Gontis in the preliminary round. His Williamson teammate, Sottolano, will take on Huntingdon’s Gunner Singleton in the first round at 285 pounds.
The preliminary and first rounds start at 9 a.m. today with the first round of consolations set for 1:15 p.m. at the Giant Center in Hershey.
