The Northern Tier League was filled with talent on the softball field in 2022 and picking the Daily Review/Morning Times All-Region Most Valuable Player was a tough task.
In the end, Canton senior Emmi Ward earned the right to be called the All-Region MVP after an impressive campaign on the diamond.
Ward hit .457 from the Warriors’ leadoff spot and finished with 20 RBI and a .639 on-base percentage.
“It meant a lot being able to end my high school career with a successful season,” Ward said.
One reason why Ward was so impressive as a lead-off hitter — and why she was named All-Region MVP — was her prowess on the base paths. The Lady Warrior swiped 28 bases on the year, which was a big reason why she was able to cross the plate an incredible 37 times.
“Running the bases is something that comes kind of naturally to me. I’m definitely quick and I’m an aggressive person so I enjoy being aggressive on the base paths,” Ward said.
For Ward, getting the nod as the region’s top player is a special moment as she knows how much talent there was in the NTL this year.
“It means a lot because I’ve played against a lot of these girls all the way up through and there is a lot of talent and there’s a lot of talent even with girls that don’t get recognized. It means a lot to me and shows me that the hard work I put in has paid off,” said Ward, who beat out players like Northeast Bradford’s Emily Susanj and Athens’ Caydence Macik for the honor.
Ward was a major reason why the Warrior closed the regular season with nine straight wins and finished with a 16-5 record.
“We had a pretty good season, I’d say, this year and we’ve come a long way throughout the years,” she said.
The Canton grad is happy to have played her high school career under longtime Warriors coach Lyle Wesneski.
“It’s a lot of fun. He brings a lot of fun to practices and games, but also he’s a serious (coach) and knows how to keep us on track and knows how to pull us all back together if we happen to mess up or something like that,” she said.
Ward will take plenty of memories with her as she heads off to college in the fall.
“I’ll probably remember most just the different girls I played with. I grew up with them, a few of them (were) family members, some really great girls that I loved playing with — and it made the game I love even better,” she said.
When it comes to college, Ward will head to Coastal Carolina University where she will possibly look at earning a spot on the softball team.
“As of now I’m going to try and walk on to the softball team, but that’s not for certain. We’ll see what happens,” she said.
Here are the rest of the All-Region award winners and All-Stars:
Offensive Player of the Year: Caydence Macik, Athens — Macik hit .578 with 10 home runs in her senior season with the Lady Wildcats, helping her earn Offensive Player of the Year honors.
Defensive Player of the Year: Reagan Sudnikovich, Spencer-Van Etten — Her defense behind the plate for the Lady Panthers helped her earn IAC South Co-MVP honors, and earned her the nod as the All-Region Defensive Player of the Year.
Pitcher of the Year: Thailey Franklin, NEB — Franklin went 13-3 as a pitcher last season with an ERA of 1.98, and struck out 132 batters to only 16 walks, which earned a First-Team All-State nod.
Rookie of the Year: Olivia Champluvier, Troy — Champluvier made an immediate impact for the Lady Trojans in her freshman season, hitting .389 with 13 runs scored, seven RBI and pitched over 40 innings.
Coaching Staff of the Year: Northeast Bradford — Tilden Franklin and his Lady Panthers lost only one game in the regular season before going on a run in the District IV Playoffs.
All-Stars
Jules Pack, Athens
Molly Ward, Canton
Keri Wesneski, Canton
Emily Susanj, NEB
Rhianna Lawrence, S-VE
MJ Thetga, Tioga
Tyra Williams, Troy
Aubrey Ennis, Waverly
Laci Norton, Wyalusing
