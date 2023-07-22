CANTON — Canton softball’s 2023 success was a long time coming, and perhaps no player was more impactful than senior pitcher Keri Wesneski.
Wesneski was a key member of the Lady Warriors squad, which played in their first District IV final since 2007, dominating in all aspects of the game.
Producing a 12-8 record in 20 starts, Wesneski recorded 144 strikeouts on the season and held a 2.36 ERA in 122 innings pitched to lead the team. No slouch in the batter’s box either, she finished with .545 average and also tallied 39 RBI on the season.
“A lot of hard work and dedication. I’ve been playing softball since I was little and just knowing it was my last season with the group of girls that I’ve been with forever, I just wanted it to be memorable,” Wesneski said. “It took me a while to be comfortable in that circle with all that weight on my shoulders, but just working all year round and gaining that confidence was really beneficial.”
“She put in the work all winter,” Coach Lyle Wesneski said. “She drove to Williamsport for pitching lessons, she went to Elmira for hitting lessons. She put the work in and it paid huge dividends, both for her and for the whole team. They’re all hard workers.”
Wesneski’s play helped power Canton to a 13-9 overall record, including a 7-7 finish in league play. While the Lady Warriors fell in the District final, the sheer appearance alone represented the change in the program in recent years.
“Having a group of girls that were really excited every time we stepped on the field and were dedicated,” Wesneski said. “(It helps explain) how far we got this year. (Playing softball) is something I’ll always remember.”
Pitcher of the year: Shay Greenland, Towanda
Offensive Player of the year: Brea Overpeck, Towanda
Defensive Player of the year: Ashlyn VanFleet, Athens
Rookie of the year: Addison Bly, Wyalusing
Coach of the year: Wayne Pratt, Troy
All Stars
- Athens’ Addy Repsher
- NEB’s Kelsea Moore
- NEB’s Melanie Shumway
- Troy’s Lauren Ridall
- Troy’s Caitlyn Knapp
- Troy’s Kali Ayres
- Wyalusing’s Jenelle Johns
- Wyalusing’s Sydney Friedlander
- Canton’s Molly Ward
- Sayre’s Meghan Flynn
