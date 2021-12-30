Canton's Williams reaches a milestone eight years in the making

Canton's Aislyn Williams began managing for Sheila Wesneski and the Canton Volleyball team when she was in third grade. Flash forward eight years; Wesneski and Williams are leading a volleyball team to the state semi-finals and Williams is named to the 2021 PVCA Class A All-State team.
Williams had a year to remember in 2021 leading Canton to her third straight Class A district title and to the PIAA semifinals for the first time in 19 years. Williams was also named the 2021 NTL Player of the Year.
Volleyball is very much a team oriented sport and having longtime teammates like in Williams' case makes life much easier on the floor.
"The whole team has basically been there since day one and it's been awesome," Williams said. "It's a great feeling to know that I've known them for so long and I can go I can go back to them and kind of just like display my skills around them."
In the District 4 Class A championship game against Galeton Williams had a monster performance finishing with eight aces, 14 kills, three assists, 18 digs, and three blocks.
Williams once again led her team in the first round of the PIAA playoffs against Blue Ridge recording 10 kills, six digs, one block, and nine service points.
In the PIAA Quarterfinals against Berlin-Brothers Valley, Williams broke out for 13 kills and 14 digs.
Whenever Canton needed a big point or someone to shift the momentum, Wesneski and Williams' teammates looked upon her to provide that spark and energy to lift them over the top.
Williams attributes a lot of her success to her strong relationship with Wesneski.
"I've known her (Wesneski) forever and she actually coached my little sister and she's a close family friend," Williams said. "I definitely could not become the player I am today without her."
As efficient as it comes, Williams completed 45.9% of her kill attempts in 2021 totaling 175 on 381 attempts.
Getting it done in all facets of the game, Williams led Canton with 35 blocks. Williams wasn't afraid to put her body on the line when necessary recording 142 digs.
Being named as an all-state volleyball player has always been a goal for Williams.
"It's an accomplishment I've been working for towards a long time and I really just have to thank my team and coaches, because without them I couldn't get off state but I'm extremely grateful for that," Williams said.
Williams trained hard in the pre-season with her club team and played grass ball to help her see the floor better and become a better well rounded player.
Accomplishing so much in just three years would be enough for some athletes, but Williams is not ready to rest on her laurels.
"I just really want to become that well rounded athlete and the player, a player that my team can go to for anything even if it is not volleyball related," Williams said. "I want to be the leader for my team."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.