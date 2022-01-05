MILLVILLE — Ben Carpenter made five three-pointers as he led Sullivan County to a 64-46 victory over Millville on Tuesday night.
Both teams came ready to play in the first quarter. The Griffins scored 18 points but the Quakers hung around scoring 10.
Sullivan County’s Bryon Fitzgerald scored five of his 12 points in the first quarter.
The offense output continued in the second quarter as Sullivan County narrowly outscored Millville 14-13.
Sullivan County’s Riley King hit two three pointers in the quarter and two free throws to finish with eight total points.
Everything changed in the third quarter. Sullivan County’s Troy Higley scored all 10 of his total points in part of a 21-point quarter to pull away.
Carpenter drained two threes in the final frame of action to seal the result.
Sullivan County travels to play Northumberland Christian on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
