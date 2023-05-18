BLOOMSBURG — Wyalusing baseball dropped a tight contest to Central Columbia on the road on Wednesday, losing 3-1 in seven innings.
The Rams tied the game at one in the top of the fourth, but two late scores from Central Columbia would be just enough to hold on for the win at home.
Kenny Mapes led Wyalusing with a pair of hits, while Trehnon Hugo added a double. Hunter House, CJ Carr and Isaac Shaffer all had a hit apiece. Carr collected the Rams’ lone RBI in the loss.
Wyalusing will host Southern Columbia at 11 a.m. on Saturday morning in the District IV Class AA quarterfinals.
LOGANTON — Northeast Bradford baseball closed the regular season with a win on Wednesday, taking down Sugar Valley on the road, 7-6.
NEB led 7-4 heading into the bottom of the seventh, when Sugar Valley scored two runs to cut the deficit to just one. A fly out to Clay Wiggins at short brought the game final, as the Panthers left with the win.
Dillon Donnelly led NEB with two hits in the contest, while Joe Stanton, Josh Stanton, Kohen Hugo, Cayden McPherson, and Ethan Hunsinger notched a hit apiece.
McPherson chalked up two RBI, while Joe Stanton, Hugo, Hunsinger and Connor Johnson contributed one RBI each.
NEB will play Benton for the District IV Class A title on May 26 at Bowman Field. There are only two teams in the field in Class A.
CANTON — Canton softball added a shutout win on Tuesday, topping Williamson at home 3-0.
The Lady Warriors crossed home plate three times in the bottom of the second, playing no-run ball the rest of the game on the way to the victory at home.
Keri Wesneski led Canton with two hits in the contest, while Rylin Graham and Tara Gilbert each had doubles. Taryn Acla, Madison Hulbert and Chelsea Lehman recorded a hit apiece, while Graham and Allyson Butcher both recorded an RBI in the win.
Canton will host Montgomery today.
