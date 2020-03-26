The biggest thing for high school athletes at this time is the uncertainty.
Will they get to have a spring sports season? Will they get to be back with their teammates, and return to school? And, if so, when?
For high school athletes, the uncertainty can be tough. The thought of losing spring sports, especially for seniors, is scary.
Things are looking bleak with all college sports calling off their spring schedules, and pro leagues looking at possible May, or even June, returns.
Over the next couple weeks we will talk with high school athletes and let their words be heard on what this entire situation is like for them.
To have a successful baseball season, one of the keys is staying in shape for the season, and building some chemistry with your teammates.
Right now, that’s something athletes aren’t getting a chance to do.
Towanda’s Octavious Chacona is hoping there will be a baseball season this year.
But, it’s tough to force yourself to stay ready for a season you aren’t sure will ever happen.
“It’s extremely tough, because it’s such an unprecedented situation,” Chacona said. “It can be so challenging to stay in shape, especially for baseball.
“In baseball you need to be so mentally, and physically strong, and it’s demoralizing and so unmotivated to know that there is a chance you may not have a season. We all put a lot of time into spring sports, and it would be such a shame there is a chance it never happens.”
For Chacona, the idea of losing spring sports is a scary one.
“If I lost a season of baseball, I would be devastated,” he said. “Any goals I set for myself and my team would be put to rest. I feel like we have a really good team and it would be a darn shame if the talent got wasted because of this.”
A year away from the sport also means that any career goals, for a player who got playing time as a freshman, would be that much more difficult.
“Along with goals for the season, it ruins goals for future seasons and possible records set when I graduate,” Chacona said.
As hard as it is to see his season possibly end, Chacona knows it’s that much more difficult for seniors.
“To see how passionate the seniors are about the season, it’s a really awful feeling,” he said. “It’s so sad and upsetting to see great athletes and great talent not be able to have that one last run that we could go on.”
On top of being away from sports, there is also being away from school, which is hard.
“It is very hard being away from school and not knowing what’s going to happen next,” Chacona said. “I just always find myself wondering what we will do if school is canceled for longer and or the rest of the year. All of this situation almost doesn’t seem real. But, it’s a serious situation, and needs to be taken with serious caution.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.