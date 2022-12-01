TOWANDA — The Towanda Lady Black Knights basketball team has been the best-of-the-best over the past three seasons in the NTL, and now return to the court as they try to not only collect their fourth-straight NTL title — but do some damage in the postseason.

“Honestly, I’ve kind of stayed away from that topic,” Towanda Head Coach Rob Gentile said of the possibility of four-peating. “I think every year we come in we just try to be the best team we can be. Be the best version of ourselves. We lost a few big pieces, and right now, we’re just trying to find out the team that we want to be.”