TOWANDA — The Towanda Lady Black Knights basketball team has been the best-of-the-best over the past three seasons in the NTL, and now return to the court as they try to not only collect their fourth-straight NTL title — but do some damage in the postseason.
“Honestly, I’ve kind of stayed away from that topic,” Towanda Head Coach Rob Gentile said of the possibility of four-peating. “I think every year we come in we just try to be the best team we can be. Be the best version of ourselves. We lost a few big pieces, and right now, we’re just trying to find out the team that we want to be.”
Towanda returns six seniors to the fold this season but has some major holes to fill.
With the injury of one of their key returners in Gracie Schoonover at the center position, they will need to buy into a team defense mentality.
Schoonover was slated to fill the massive defensive gap left by one of their best players last season in Porschia Bennett — a 1,000-point scorer who was selected as the Daily Review/Morning Times All-Region Defensive Player of the Year last year.
“We focused on that a lot in the offseason,” Coach Gentile said on buying into a team defense mentality. “We got to really focus on the fundamentals of defense, boxing out, and rebounding. We don’t have that state champ high-jumper (Bennett) to go up and get you a rebound when you need it.”
Though the Lady Black Knights will be without their top rebounder and second-best offensive option in Bennett, they return the back-to-back reigning league MVP in Manchester, who did it all for Towanda last season.
The senior averaged a gaudy stat line of 17 points, eight boards, four assists, three steals, and two blocks per game — and will be asked to do it again during the 2022-2023 season.
“The benefit of Paige is she’s so versatile,” Gentile said. “The length and her ability to have the ball in her hands. We play her at the point a lot, we can play her inside when we need to, and we’re going to try and play her on the wing a little bit more and move around.”
With the injury to Schoonover, who averaged four points and eight boards a game as a junior, expect Manchester to see some time at the center position, as her versatility and size will help the Towanda unit weather the storm until Schoonover can make her return to the court.
Manchester may be the name with the top billing for the Towanda team, but they also return a plethora of seniors who have all won three straight NTL titles.
Their experience and production will be key this season, with most teams likely to double Manchester and take her out of the game.
It will be up to the rest of the team, with seniors such as Bella Hurley, Athena Chacona, Aziza Ismailova and Eliza Fowler needing to make the most of their opportunities when they present themselves.
“That’s really what it comes down to,” Coach Gentile said of other players being able to hit open shots when Manchester sees doubles. “I think at the end of last year, we got a little bit shell-shocked. In the District finals against Loyalsock, we were waiting for Paige to take over the game, but they had a kid that just athletically matches up with her well. When she’s double-teamed, the other kids have to step up.”
They may have been taken aback at the moment, but Gentile believes their team learned an important lesson during that game.
“We spent a lot of time this summer, actually a lot of time playing without Paige when she was with her AAU team,” Gentile said. “Kids had a good summer, we worked on fundamental basketball. Cutting, passing, posting up, and not watching players play. I think that’s really going to help us.”
The senior class is a strong one for Towanda, but the coaching staff has been impressed with some of the younger players so far in the preseason.
Three players that Gentile pointed to as freshmen impact players are Brynn Woodruff, Melody Hakes and Kennedy Heyerdahl who all have impressed in the preseason.
“They’re athletic kids and they like to run, so we’re not going to change in that regard,” Coach Gentile said. “I think we just need to focus on more of the team aspect and being leaders. Being accountable and pushing each other and supporting each other.”
Woodruff is a player to watch this season for Towanda, as the coaching staff has tabbed her as a player who is expected to make an immediate impact this season.
“Brynn Woodruff might be one of the most impactful freshmen coming in for a high-level team,” Gentile said. “Kids like that, they just have a high motor. “
With the season right around the corner, don’t expect the play style of Towanda to be much different than in years past.
Towanda looks to lean on their athletes, and get out and run as much as possible and get their players in a position where they excel — in the open floor.
“We don’t want to change too much we want to play fast and try to push the pace,” Gentile said. “It’s fun basketball, when you have athletes, even young athletes they might be better in the open floor.”
With a mix of young talent and senior leadership, Towanda will be looking to continue to compete at a high level and possibly capture their fourth straight NTL Large School title. They won’t get ahead of themselves, though, and will look to take it one step at a time and focus on consistent improvement.
“We just want to focus on getting better and not the end product,” Gentile said.
The Lady Black Knights tip off their schedule at home on Friday night against the team that ended their season in the District IV Class AAA finals last year in the Loyalsock Lady Lancers, and will prove to be a measuring stick for their unit early on.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.