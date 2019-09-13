Hannah Chandler had two goals to lead Towanda past Wyalusing 5-3 in in NTL girls’ soccer action Thursday.
The Lady Knights led 3-2 at the half.
Lizzy Matera, Olivia Sparbanie and Bella Hurley also had goals with Teagan Willey earning an assist.
Hailey Jayne had two goals to lead Wyalusing with Marissa Johnson getting the other. Olivia Spencer had two assists for the Rams.
Pear O’Connor made 15 saves in net for Wyalusing while Erin Barrett had 12 saves.
Towanda out shot Wyalusing 18-10 while the Rams had a 2-0 edge in corner kicks.
North Penn-Mansfield 1, NEB 1, 2OT
Two first half goals held up as the the Tigers and Panthers played to a draw.
NEB struck first as Kelsie Cowles scored off a Paige Howell assist 18:17 into the game.
Late in the first half NPM’s Gracie Snyder found the back of the net off an Aleiah Jackson helper, knotting the game up with 4:43 left in the half.
“Our ladies out shot Mansfield but struggle with moving to the ball,” NEB coach Joshua Thoman said. “Although, our defense had a dominating game.”
NEB out shot NPM 19-14 and had a 9-8 edge in corner kicks.
Sara Swingle had 18 saves for the Tigers, including a penalty kick stop to preserve the tie, while NEB’s Naomi Blythe made 13 stops.
Lansing 7, Sayre 1
Rozlyn Haney had a goal as the Redskins fell in Watkins Glen Tournament action Thursday.
Lauren Evanek led Watkins Glen with two goals as six different Lansing players found the back of the net.
Lansing out shot Sayre 17-5 and had a 4-1 edge in corner kicks.
Adrianna Barnhart had 10 saves in net for the Redskins.
Athens 7, Wellsboro 0
Abby Sindoni had three goals and two assists as the Lady Wildcats picked up the NTL girls’ soccer win Thursday.
Hannah Walker had two goals with Sam Markle and Krysta Manning each getting a goal as well.
Emma Roe and Ally Thoman each had two assists.
Athens out shot Wellsboro 25-9 and had a 4-1 edge in corner kicks.
Lilly Abadi made 18 saves in net for Wellsboro while Madisyn Joslyn made seven saves for Athens.
Boys
Williamson 8, Towanda 2
Talen Irish had two goals as the Knights came up short in NTL boys’ soccer action Thursday.
“Although I was obviously not pleased by the score I was very encouraged by the play of our team in the second half,” Towanda coach Jonathan Sayre said. “The players played hard, stayed mostly in their pressure and cover defense and began to react to the action on the field with more precision and teamwork. We are growing each game and when we can put together our skill with great play the whole game we will begin to be competitive. I was very proud of my players and how they reacted to my encouragement to play harder with more passion in the second half.”
Sullivan County 5, Galeton 1
Yasler Montero had a hat trick as the Griffins pulled away in the second half to pick up the non-league boys’ soccer win Thursday.
Less than six minutes in Trace Neary scored off a Jordan Williams assist to put Sullivan up 1-0.
Jake Cochran leveled it up at the 15:37 mark of the first half.
Less than a minute later Montero nabbed his first goal off a Sam Carpenter helper to put the Griffins up 2-1 at the half.
Montero then got back to back goals less than five minutes into the second half. The first off a Jalen Thomas assist, the second off a Neary helper.
Nathan Higley added a goal with 20:54 left in the game off a Neary assist for the 5-1 final.
Sullivan out shot Galeton 14-4 and had a 12-3 edge in corner kicks.
Owen Schweitzer made three saves for Sullivan.
Sullivan won the JV game 3-1 as Riley King, Trey Higley and Landon Baldwin had the goals.
The Griffins host Troy today at 4:30 p.m.
SVEC 8, Notre Dame 1
Pat Finnerty had the Crusader goal in an IAC loss Thursday.
