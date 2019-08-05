WATKINS GLEN, NEW YORK- After Chase Elliott came away with his first ever NASCAR Monster Energy Cup win in 2018, he must have so much fun he decided to do it again. Chase Elliott put a exclamation point on a dominate weekend by leading the last 27 laps and holding off a determined Martin Truex to win the Go Bowling at the Glen.
Elliott dominated the weekend in every way, first winning the pole on Saturday night with a speed of 127.297 MPH, then won all three of the race stages and lead the most laps (80 of 90) to secure the most points possible for the weekend.
A happy Chase Elliott addressed the media, “Martin was really good. I thought he was maybe a little better than us through that last one, but my team did a great job. Our NAPA Camaro was fast. It was fast enough, and guys stayed mistake-free today. I just had a good day on pit road, stayed mistake-free on the track, and track position was king.”
“The NAPA Chevrolet had great power today,” he continued. “The Hendrick engine shop is doing work, Hooters, Mountain Dew, KBB, Valvoline. I’m looking forward to next week. It’s just nice to get out of the slide we were in. This past month and a half hasn’t been any fun. Great way to rebound, and can’t wait to get home and celebrate with my girls.”
Elliott praised his spotter William Claude Elliott, “Yeah, he was back in the Bus Stop again, and just trying to get through there, there was a couple times I messed up and then Martin messed up there with a handful of laps left. I had a little bit of a gap, so always nice to hear a comforting voice occasionally.”
The win was Chases 2nd of the year and the 5th NMEC win of his career. With the win he moved into 8th place in the current 2019 point standings.
Next up for the Monster Energy cup series is the Consumers Energy 400 next Sunday Aug. 11th at Michigan International Speedway.
