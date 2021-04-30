The NTL has been a high-scoring softball league this year.
Teams are regularly putting up huge offensive performances night after night.
That is, until teams face the Northeast Bradford Panthers.
Sophomore Thailey Franklin has been a dominant force on the mound for the Panthers.
The Panthers are a perfect 8-0 this year, and they have allowed more than five runs in a game only once.
Franklin has one shutout, and twice she’s held teams to just one run, including in their last game against a strong Athens team.
Three times this year the sophomore has struck out double figures in a game.
One of the things helping Franklin is having one of the best catchers in the league behind the plate.
Junior Emily Susanj was all-state as a freshman, and committed no errors her first season of varsity.
The combination is one of the best in the league, and is a big part of the reason the Panthers are unbeaten this year.
A year ago the two thought they would get to play together on varsity, but Covid wiped out the season.
“Once I found out there was going to be no season last year, I had to prep myself to be stronger and better this year, and I really hope it pays off,” Franklin said.
For Susanj, coming off a dominant freshman year it was hard to take a year away from her varsity career.
“I wanted to keep it going of course,” she said. “It didn’t happen. But, it’s alright, this season is going to go as well as it would have last year. It’s a little upsetting because I wanted to keep that flow going, but it’s okay, we’ll do that this year.”
For both players it’s good to be back now.
“It was really a shame when I found out,” Franklin said of last year being canceled. “Travel ball helped, and it’s really good to be back on the field now.”
One challenge this year was having so many new faces.
Unlike most years where you lose one class to graduation from the previous season, it’s been two years since teams played, so they lost two years worth of seniors, and welcomed a lot of new faces.
“It’s definitely difficult,” Susanj said. “It’s always a struggle to have a brand new team like that, especially not playing with them last year. So, it’s almost like double freshmen. It’s been great actually, they are really doing well.
“A lot of them, I see them as freshmen, even though they may be sophomores. It’s interesting becauase it’s new for them all. They haven’t really experienced it yet, but I think they are doing a good job.”
For the Panthers, most of the roster has changed from two years ago.
“It’s definitely a whole new team,” Susanj said. “The last year (the team played) all we really had coming back from it is me, Maisie (Neuber) and Jules (Julianna Susanj) so it’s definitely weird having a whole new team out there. But, I’m happy about it, it’s a fun team.”
The Panthers had some high hopes last year, only to see the season lost. Now, they are focused on making this year’s team great.
“It’s very difficult, last year we had such a good team, we would have gone really far and it really stinks that it was taken away from all of us,” Franklin said.
“It’s very exciting,” Susanj said. “I’m very happy, it’s going to be a good year. I see a lot of potential on this team, I think we can go really far with it and I can’t wait to see where we go.”
While Susanj and Franklin have played together for a long time, this is their first year on varsity together.
It’s still different for Susanj to realize that this is Franklin’s first season of varsity softball.
“I was thinking about it today (in the season opener),” Susanj said. “She was throwing and I was like ‘oh my gosh, I’ve never seen this before.’ I thought it had already happened, so it was weird seeing her out there and we were talking about it earlier that it was her varsity debut.”
For Franklin, it makes her first year easier having Susanj behind the plate.
“It feels great, she’s been my catcher for many years,” Franklin said. “She’s such a good teammate and I just love having her behind the plate.
“It definitely helps, Emily is such a great player and I look up to here. She is so good at everything she does.”
Franklin will have her catcher for two seasons as Susanj will be back next year.
That was in question for a while as Susanj had planned to graduate a year early and finish up this year with her sister, Julianna. Emily took part in senior night during volleyball season, but over the course of the year she has decided not to graduate early.
For Susanj, sports played a part in the decision to stay through next year.
“That was a big part of it,” Susanj said. “I wanted to keep playing the sports I love and of course volleyball and softball are a big part of my life and always have been. When I made that decision I was happy to be able to play another year.”
Losing last spring due to Covid played a part in the decision for Susanj.
“I think only having two years of softball is really difficult,” Susanj said. “And this year is never really given anyways with everything that can happen, so that definitely played a role.”
Having the extra year also helps as Susanj starts looking at playing in college.
“I definitely want to play softball in college, so its good to have another year to get used to it all and talk to more coaches and really find out what I want to do,” Susanj said.
“I definitely want to be able to play at the highest level I can and make some money off it, and of course the extra year kind of gives me the opportunity to do that. Kind of feel it out and see what I have to offer.”
With such a young team Susanj know there is some pressure on her this season.
“It’s a little bit of pressure knowing you are one of the top people and you want to continue doing that,” Susanj said. “Especially with my success my freshman year, I want to continue to do that. I would say it’s a little pressure on me, but otherwise I’m pretty happy with it.”
While Susanj is one of the more experienced players on the team, she does have her older sister with her on the team.
“She’s wonderful, she’s always there to help me and it’s funny because she sees things i don’t even see,” Susanj said. “She’ll say this girls going this way, this girls going that way and I don’t even see it. She’s always there to tell me what’s going on, because she always sees the field so well.”
The Panthers know they have the talent to be good not only this year, but into the future.
“I’m very excited,” Franklin said. “We have a fast, young team and it’s going to be a young team for the next few years because all we have is Jules leaving next year.”
Next year will be Emily Susanj’s senior year, and she knows that the team will be in a good position then, just as they are now.
“That will be exciting,” Susanj said. “It will be really good. All the juniors this year, Julia (Brown), Masie and I are all really good leaders and I think we’ll do a good job really helping everybody out.”
