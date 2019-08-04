Another upcoming driver proved his worth by claiming his first ever win as Austin Cindric came home the victor in the Zippo 200 at Watkins Glen Saturday.
The race came down to a battle with fellow road course specialist AJ Allmendiger who took the green on the final restart on lap 76 of 82. With two to go Cindric worked his way past Allmendinger and pulled away for the win. In all Cindric led eight laps.
Allmendinger, who finished second, failed a post race inspection for a ride height infraction and was disqualified.
Kyle Busch started on the pole and looked like to the car to beat as he led the early part of the race but was retired due on lap 33 when his left front suspension snapped and he was forced to retire.
A happy Austin Cindric addressed the media, “ We new it was going to be tough beating Kyle Busch, he 7/10’s of a second on the field qualifying so we knew we had to find the speed somewhere to make it a good points day.”
“Getting the right gear on the late restart was crucial and AJ raced me clean and we were able to get the job done. Its awesome coming away with a first win and I can’t thank Richard Penske enough for having faith in me to drive his car,” added Cindric.
A late restart had Austin scrambling to clear the pack as many cars made heavy contact going through the first turn.
“I need to thank my spotter for getting through a lot of the trouble out there today, it was definitely a team effort today.”
With the win Cindric locked himself into the top 12 playoff at the end of the season.
