Clayton Smith (Troy Football)

Troy’s Clayton Smith runs the ball against Athens in a game earlier this season.

 Review Photo/Matt Patton

TROY — After rushing for 748 yards and scoring 14 touchdowns in the first month of the season, Troy running back Clayton Smith has earned the title of Daily Review September Male Athlete of the Month.

Smith has played a large role for the Trojans in their undefeated start to the 2022 campaign, helping earn Athlete of the Month Honors.