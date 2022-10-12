Clayton Smith (Troy Football)

TROY — After rushing for 748 yards and scoring 14 touchdowns in the first month of the season, Troy running back Clayton Smith has earned the title of Daily Review September Male Athlete of the Month.
Smith has played a large role for the Trojans in their undefeated start to the 2022 campaign, helping earn Athlete of the Month Honors.
“It feels really good,” he said. “It feels good that we’re winning, and I’ve got a team full of people supporting me.”
Smith credited his teammates — specifically the offensive line — for helping him put up big numbers in the first month of the season.
“I’m glad that we can all put it all together. I’ve got a line blocking for me to make that possible,” he said. “They’re the key in all the numbers. If they make a hole for me, I can usually do something with it.”
Smith leads the NTL in both rushing yards and touchdowns.
His best single-game performance so far was against Athens, when he ran for 222 yards and four touchdowns.
Even though he has broken plenty of big plays on offense this season, his favorite moment of the year was on the other side of the ball.
“My favorite play that I’ve had this season was my pick six at Bald Eagle,” Smith said. “That felt good. I’d never had a pick six before. It felt good to start and set the tone of the game.”
The interception return for a touchdown helped lead the Trojans to a 20-9 win over the Eagles in their season opener.
Troy started the 2022 season with tough opponents in Bald Eagle and Montoursville, and will close the season with some more challenges ahead.
After this Friday’s game at Northwest, the Trojans will host Loyalsock and Canton in the final two weeks.
Smith will be a key factor in his team’s success, but the stats are not his primary focus.
“I’m just looking to win,” he said. “I’d like to be 10-0 going into districts.”
