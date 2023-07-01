I remember the exact day of the last time I struck a deerwith my vehicle, but not because the encounter was such a monumental occurrence.
It was the day the USA hockey team beat Russia, 4-3, on their way to the gold medal in the 1980 WinterOlympics. The Miracle on Ice.
Feb. 22, 1980.
The details, in addition to locking in the date, are still
pretty clear. It was a late winter day, when the weather had warmed a bit, and the whitetails were on their feet, taking advantage of patches of green grass during a winter when snowfall was minimal. I do recall the big doe came from my right and struck the passenger side panel of my pickup.
Sort of. The deer actually just nosed the fender before
going head-first into my right front tire. My truck, a
relatively new Nissan, escaped unscathed. The deer didn’t, dying instantly, likely from a broken neck. And in typical Bradford County fashion, it was almost immediately picked up and hauled away by an opportunistic venison eater who was undoubtedly stunned at the perfect carcass from front to hind quarter.
There have been numerous close calls since then,
mostly recently when a second doe – I call it the “trailer,” which is often the whitetail that ends up on the front bumper – darted in front of me on a rural road near LeRaysville. It’s a fact of life around here that sooner or later you’ll find yourself in an adrenaline-rushing situation involving deer; the statistics show thousands upon thousands of whitetails die on Keystone State roadways every year. In fact, in manyyears we’re No. 1 in those numbers, according to insurance company reports.
Ironically, one of my closest calls involved not a deerbut a black bear, and not here but during our time in the Adirondacks. Heading from Elizabethtown over to Lake Placid for a round of golf one late June morning, a hefty bruin lumbered in front of my new Chevy Silverado, forcing me into a swerving, screeching, rubber-burning skid that left the bear right outside my driver’s side window, so close I could see the flies buzzing around him. Somehow I avoided thumping the big greaseball. It was a Miracle on Pavement, and if I recall I putted poorly that day, still jittery from the encounter.
There have been others, but somehow I haven’t whacked a whitetail with my vehicle since that 1980 incident. Driving a Dodge Ram (yeah, I’m not married to any one model of pickup) a few years ago in the mountains of Sullivan County, a young, velvet-antlered buck jogged out of the high grass on a hot summer day and disappeared in front of my left bumper.
How we missed each other is still open to speculation. All I know is I veered off the road enough that both passenger side tires were slinging gravel, and when I looked in my mirror the buck had somehow done a 90-degree turn, his right antler grazing my rear panel just enough to leave a mark that needed to be buffed out but not enough to leave a dent.
Paula and I have also had some close encounters with elk right here in Pennsylvania, as well as with moose in Ontario, where nighttime travel always has us on high alert.
Chances are pretty good – or bad if you look at it that way – I’ll strike a deer again at some point. Statistically, the odds aren’t in my favor here in rural Pennsylvania. For the thousands of vehicle-deer collisions that wind up on the desk of insurance companies, countless others go unreported.
Paula got into the act during our 16 years in the
Adirondacks, sending a whitetail over the hood of her Subaru one autumn night less than a mile from our home.
So we drive, and keep an eye out. Whitetails are sometimes like lightning; it’s not the one you see that will get you, it’s the one you don’t see.
Be careful out there, and watch out for the trailer.
