Wellsboro senior Kerrah Clymer broke the school record for career home runs, hitting her 13th during her time with the Hornets, in a 10-2 win over Canton on Friday.
“It was my goal this year to break that record, and I have been tied for the record for a long time now, so I was very excited to finally do it. I am very thankful to my teammates, coaches and my family for all the support.”
For Wellsboro coach Ron Brought, both the win, and the record are special.
“ This game has been circled on our schedule since we went 10 innings against Canton at our place. They are a quality team that is well coached so we knew we’d have to be at our best to beat them on their home field. Tonight we put the pressure on from the first batter and never let up. Our offense was outstanding tonight. We scored in 5 innings and we had runners on base in every inning but the 6th. Anytime you have 15 hits your going to be tough to beat. Not only was it an offensive game, we provided Kerrah an outstanding defensive effort in support of her great outing. We are consistently excelling in all three phases of the game.”
Clymer had a home run, a double, three RBI and two runs scored and Maddi Bordas had four hits, with an RBI and two runs scored.
Jordyn Abernathy had three hits and scored wo runs.
Jessa Lohr, Jena Boyce and Rylie Boyce all had two hits in the game. Lohr scored a run, Jena Boyce had an RBI and Rylie Boyce had an RBI and a run scored.
Emma Coolidge scored a run.
Allyson Butcher had a two-run home run for the Canton runs.
Molly Ward, Jillian Shay, Mae Kinner and Sara Saar had hits for Canton, with Shay scoring a run.
Elk Lake 10, Towanda 5
Saige Greenland had a double and a triple, an RBI and a run scored for Towanda and her sister, Shaylee Greenland, had two hits ,with a double, an RBI and a run scored.
Brea Overpeck had three his, with a double and a run scored.
Lizzy Matera had two hits, with an RBI and a run scored.
Maddie Maynard, Shaylee Ackley, Athena Chacona and Addison Maynard had hits for Towanda.
Maddie Maynard had an RBI and a run scored.
Maynard struck out eight on the mound.
Wyalusing 11, NP-Liberty 0, 6 innings
Wyalusing 10, NP-Liberty 0, 6 innings
Hailey Jayne continued her recent dominance, recording her third and fourth consecutive shutouts.
After back-to-back shutouts on Wednesday against Athens and Thursday against Williamson, the Rams senior was again dominant on Saturday in a doubleheader.
In the opener Jayne struck out seven in a two-hitter.
Jayne also had a triple and two RBI in the game.
Haley McGroarty was the big bat with a 3-for-3 day with a home run and four RBI.
Janelle Johns had a triple and two RBI and London Edwards had a double, while Callie Bennett and Laci Norton had hits.
Mollie Hall and Megan Spohn had the NP-Liberty hits.
In the second game Jayne threw a three-hitter, striking out 11.
Norton had two doubles and a triple and Jayne was 3-for-4 with two triples and two RBI.
Edwards and Danella Cornell each had two hits and Johns had a double, while McGroarty had a hit and two RBI.
McKenzie Graham, Peyton Chapel and Alexa Kshir had hits for NP-Liberty, Kshir a double.
Notre Dame 22, Watkins Glen 2
Lawson Bigelow homered for the second straight game, and fourth time this year, in the win.
Bigelow had two RBI and scored three runs and Ava Mustico had a 4-for-4 day with a double, three RBI and four runs scored.
Mega Agan had three hits, two RBI and three runs scoerd.
Paige Harvey, Olivia Switzer, Ana Milazzo, Madison Fargo and Ellie Mustico had hits in the game.
Harvey had an RBI and scored three runs, Milazzo scored two runs and had an RBI, Fargo and Mustico had two RBI and two runs each.
Shannon Maloney had an RBI and scored a run and Payton Miller scored two runs.
Ellie Mustico struck out eigh tin a three-hitter.
BASEBALL
Sayre 2, Wyalusing 1
Sayre baseball won a tight game against the Rams on Saurday.
Brayden Horton and Kannon VanDuzer combined on a six hitter in the win, striking out seven.
Zach Shaffer struck out one and threw a three-hitter, allowing two unearned runs in the loss.
Jake Burgess, Zach Moore and Jackson Hubbard had hits for Sayre and Burgess and David Northrup scored runs.
Sayre scored two runs in the first inning and the pitching made that lead hold up.
Spencer Krewson had two hits, with a double, and the Wyalusing run. Mitchell Burke had a hit and an RBI.
Jacob Bruyn, Hunter Moss and Caden Engisch had hits for the Rams.
Canton 16, Troy 7
One night after a classic game in a one-run loss to Sayre, the Warriors continued their offensive output, scoring seven runs in the first two innings, and six in the fifth in the win.
Cooper Kitchen was 4-for-4 with a double, an RBI and four runs scored and Weston Bellows had four hits, with a triple, five RBI and three runs scored.
Hayden and Hudson Ward each had three hits. Hudson Ward scored three runs and Hayden Ward had two RBI and three runs scored.
Joel Schoonover had two hits, with a double, three RBI and a run scored and Tyler Jannone and Bailey Ferguson had hits.
Ferguson had an RBI and a run scored.
Evan Landis scored a run and had an RBI.
Hayden Ward and Schoonover pitched. Schoonover threw two perfect innings in relief, striking out two, and Ward struck out five in five innings.
Caleb Binford, Camryn Harwick and Justice Chimics had tw hits each for Troy.
Binford had an RBI and scored two runs, Chimics had a double, an RBI and a run scored.
Lenny Reed had a double, an RBI and a run scored and Kory Schucker, Gavin Cohick, Danny Hoppaugh and William Steele had hits.
Cohick had an RBI and a run scored, Schucker had two RBI and a run scored and Steele scored a run.
Wellsboro 16, CV 7
Wellsboro scored seven in the seventh to blow open a close game.
Kaeden Mann had a home run, two hits, five RBI and two runs scored and Isaac Keane had a three-hit game with a double, three RBI and two runs scored.
Conner Adams had two his, with a double, an RBI and three runs scoerd.
Darryn Callahan had a triple, an RBI and a run scored and Brock Hamblin had a double, an RBI and a run scored.
Zach Rowland, Dylan Abernathy and Blake Hamblin had hits and scored runs.
Cameron Brought scored two runs.
Keane struck out two in 3 1/3 innings and Brock Hamblin struck out five in 3 2/3 innings.
Tucker St. Peter had a home run, two RBI and a run scored for CV and McGuire Painter had three hits, with a double, a triple, an RBI and a run scored and Jordan Vargeson and Mikey Sipps had two hits each.
Sipps scored a run.
Caleb Morgan and Julian Francis had hits, with Morgan driving in a run and scoring in a run.
Nick West scored a run and Alex Monroe had an RBI.
Painter struck out seven in 5 2/3 innings of relief.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.