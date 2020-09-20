Kerrah Clymer got her 50th career goal as Wellsboro beat Wyalusing 6-1 on Saturday.
Clymer had a hat trick and Jena Bryce, Molly Ingerick and Sarah Sterling had goals.
“I am very excited and it feels very good to finally get it,” Clymer said. “A lot of the credit should go to my teammates, they all tried to ste me up and were very selfless.
“We have been working and passing very well with each other and I am excited to see how well we will continue to play.”
Olivia Spencer had the Wyalusing goal off a Callie Bennett assist.
Wyalusing had 16 shots and Wellsboro has 12. Lili Abadi had 10 saves for the Hornets and Pearl O’Connor had six saves for the Rams.
Athens 4, NP-Mansfield 1
ATHENS --- Emma Roe had two goals, and Norah Reid and Mya Thompson each scored their first varsity goals as Athens beat NP-Mansfield 4-1.
Thompson scored for Athens, Roe scored two straight and then Reid scored.
Amber Galvin had an assist, her second this year as a freshman.
Jaclyn Nelson scored for NP-Mansfield.
Athens had 29 shots and NPM had five. Athens had a 10-2 edge in corner kicks.
Tierney Patterson had had 11 saves in net and Abby Champion had four saves for Athens.
Sullivan County 5, Millville 3
The Sullivan County girls won 5-3 in their homecoming game on Saturday.
Chloe Burke and Bethany Beinlich had 2 goals each in the win. Anna Springman added a goal.
Riley Brown had 2 goals for Millville.
Sullivan had 12 shots and 5 corners and Millville had 11 shots and three corners.
Troy 2, Towanda 0
EAST TROY -- Troy got goals from Morgan May and Makenna Matthews to beat Towanda 2-0 on Saturday morning.
Troy had 15 shots and Towanda had two in the game.
The Trojans had eight corner kicks and Towanda had one.
Olivia Tate had two saves for Troy and Erin Barrett had 10 saves for the Black Knights.
Williamson 3, Sayre 2, OT
Chelsea Hungerford had a pair of goals for Williamson, the second the game winner in overtime off a throw in.
Kyra Daley had the other Williamson goal
Kendra Merrill had two goals for Sayre with Courtney Davis and Allyssa Shedden notching assists.
“Hard fought loss,” Sayre coach Tracy Mennig said. “I think we kept possession most of the game. We had a rough time defending flip throw. Which they scored on again in overtime. We are improving every game so am happy with that. First varsity assist for Allyssa (Shedden). Lauran (Krall) had good game on defense. Wish our seniors had a win on their day but did the best they could. We are getting better with experience. Just hope we can have Post season where we can peak. But keep telling girls play like its your last game.”
Sayre had 14 shots and six corners and Williamson had 19 shots and five corners.
Abby Ackley had six saves for Williamson and Adriana Barnhart had seven saves for Sayre.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Sullivan County 10, Sayre 6
Trace Neary had five goals for the Griffins in the win.
Mason Hughey netted a hat trick for Sayre in the loss.
Brayden Post of Sayre started the scoring four minutes in before Neary got his first off a Jalen Thomas assist at the 11 minute mark.
Hughey scored seven minutes later for Sayre to make it 2-1, before a pair of Neary goals, the second on a penalty kick, put the Griffins up 3-2 in the 24th minute.
Alex Campbell tied things for Sayre eight minutes later, but the Griffins quickly answered with a Riley King goal off a Neary assist to lead 4-3 at the half.
In the second half Higley scored on a penalty kick and King converted on a direct kick to put the Griffins up 6-3 in the 49th minute.
A minute later Hughey made it a two-goal game, before Neary scored two minutes later and two minutes later again on an Alex Schweitzer assist.
Hughey scored in the 61st minute on a corner kick and Kye McDonald scored off a Riley King assist for the Griffins, before Hughey capped the scoring.
Sullivan had 20 shots and 12 corners and Sayre had 10 shots and three corners. Owen Schweitzer had three saves for the Griffins and Alex Doran had a save, while Cole Gerbatis had 10 saves for Sayre.
