WELLSBORO — Kerrah Clymer threw a one-hitter to lead the Hornets to a key NTL win 5-1 over Wyalusing on Monday.
Clymer struck out four and allowed an unearned run.
Chelsie English had a home run and a double, three RBI and two runs scored in the win.
Jordyn Abernathy had two hits in the game.
Clymer, Jessa Lohr, Maddie Bordas and Jena Boyce had hits in the game.
Clymer scored a run and Boyce had an RBI and a run and Bordas had an RBI. Emma Coolidge scored a run in the game.
Hailey Jayne had the Wyalusing hit and Laci Norton scored the run.
Towanda 4, Troy 2
The Black Knights scored two in the first inning on their way to the win.
Towanda led 3-0 heading into the sixth, but Troy got a run in the sixth to get on the board. Towanda extended the lead in the top of the seventh with a run. The Trojans got a run back in the bottom of the seventh, but that’s as close as it got.
Athena Chacona, Maddie Maynard and Shaye Ackley all had two hits for Towanda in the game, Maynard and Chacona each had doubles.
Ackley scored two runs and Saige Greenland and Chacona scored runs in the game and Maynad had two RBI.
Maynard struck out nine for Towanda, throwing a four hitter in the game.
Olivia Tate had two hits, with a double, and a run scored for Troy.
Rachel Kingsley and Madison Vargas had hits for Troy, with Vargas driving in a run. Arian Wilcox scored a run for Troy.
Lindsay Steele struck out five for Troy in the game.
Canton 12, Williamson 2
The Warriors scored in five of the six innings they came to bat in the win.
Jillian Shay, Molly Ward and Keri Wesneski all had two hits in the win and Katie Shay had a home run.
Wesneski had a triple, four RBI and a run scored and Katie Shay had two RBI and a run scored. Ward had an RBI and scored three runs and Jillian Shay had a double, an RBI and two runs scored.
Emmi Ward, Allyson Butcher and Mae Kinner all had hits in the win.
Ward scored three runs and Butcher had an RBI and a run scored and Kinner had an RBI and a run scoerd.
Sara Saar had an RBI in the game.
Mikenna Buchanan and Kaylee Stephens scored runs for Williamson. Buchanan and Peyton Blend had hits in the game.
Edison 3, Waverly 2
Edison scored two innings in the third inning of the win.
Waverly got within a run in the fourth, but Edison extended the lead in the top of the sixth. In the bottom of the sixth the Wolverines got a run back, but they couldn’t complete the comeback.
Alyssa Sindoni had two hits for Waverly in the game and Audrey Ennis had a double, an RBI and a run scored.
Bella Romano, Olivia Robinson and Sidney Tomasso all had hits for Waverly. Romano had an RBI and Tomasso scored a run.
Hali Jenner struck out seven on the mound.
CV 17, Sayre 2
Makayla Vargeson had two hits, with a home run and two runs scored in the win.
Ruby Sherman had a pair of hits, with a double and two RBI and two runs scored.
Katie Adams had a hit and scored two runs and two RBI and Abby Ackley had a hit.
Tabbitha Piper scored a run.
Maddie Millard scoerd two runs and had a hit. Keyana Thomas had a hit, two RBI and two runs scored and Makenzie Surine scored a run.
Autumn Outman scored a run in the game.
Madison Smith had a hit and scored a run and Megan Flynn had a double and scored a run.
Haley McCaig had a hit and Garrison had a hit.
Union-Endicott 7, Notre Dame 2
Union-Endicott used a five-run fourth inning to hand the Crusaders their first loss.
Olivia Switzer had a home run and two RBI for Notre Dame and Izzy Griffin had a hit.
Switzer struck out nine on the mound.
