On Friday Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced that all school districts will be closed for the next two weeks, that meant local high school teams wouldn’t be able to practice.
It’s difficult enough to get good practice time in during spring sports in March. The average high for this time of year is in the mid-40s, snow storms are still a threat, and even after the time change, daylight is a premium.
But now teams will be set back even more as they go two weeks without an organized practice.
“We’re in kind of uncharted waters,” said Towanda baseball coach Karl Raffin. “Just playing it by ear right now.”
In Troy they are scheduled to host their first home track and field meet since the 1990s. They just christened their new track last fall and are set to host Wyalusing and Montgomery on Tuesday, March 31.
“It’s only been 20 plus years since Troy has been able to hold a home meet,” said track and field coach Ron Bellinger. “The parents are excited, the kids are excited and of course we’re excited. It is what it is — there’s nothing we can do about it. Just pray they don’t cancel the season all together.”
They’ve laid out programs for their kids to do during the interim but they won’t be able to supervise them.
“They’ve got to do it all on their own, which is always a challenge,” Bellinger remarked.
Raffin hasn’t even gotten all his players together yet.
“Most of our players were away on trips, the older players,” he explained. “I haven’t had any contact with those guys except on Facebook and texts.”
The salt in the wound is that weather has been good so far this year and projects to be during the next two weeks.
“It’s kind of unfortunate because it’s been a mild spring,” remarked Raffin.
Down in Wyalusing softball coach John Loomis is looking to repeat as NTL Champions and has had a strong start to the year.
“We were lucky enough to get a scrimmage in at Hazleton,” he said. “It went very well and I’m glad we got it in.”
Loomis is hoping that the players’ parents will step in to keep his girls sharp over the next two weeks.
“We have quite a few dads that spend a lot of time with their kids,” he explained. “They have to keep practicing. I couldn’t imagine going back without anybody not having picked up a bat and ball in two weeks. We have a dedicated group of kids and parents that will keep them busy.”
He has much of his core back but much of his infield has changed around. Only first baseman Daphne Fassett and pitcher Hailey Jayne are in the positions they were in last year. Madalyn Valoroso has moved to catcher, Imogen Herbert replaces her at third base, Laci Norton has moved from second to short stop with Callie Bennett taking her spot at second.
“They’re yelling already,” said Loomis.
They understand the reasons behind the decisions — “We’ve got to error on the side of caution,” said Bellinger — but they are disappointed nonetheless.
With the way things were going nationally they all felt this could be possible, too.
“Two weeks is going to be a long time,” said Loomis. “But if Major League Baseball can shutdown Wyalusing softball can shutdown.”
