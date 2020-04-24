Edith Gallagher
Mansfield U. softball
Baseball and Softball players can easily work on their glove work at home. Grab any ball you have (tennis ball, wiffle ball etc.) Find a wall and throw the ball off the wall and field it. I love to start on the knees with no glove on. Work your forward and your backhand. You can mix it up so many ways and have some fun!
Gallagher has the most wins by a softball coach in Mansfield University history. She has over 400 wins, has made the postseason seven times and has coached 53 all-PSAC selections in her time with the Mountaineers.
