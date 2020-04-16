Hello area Basketball Players. I am sure you are getting a little stir crazy by now and what better way to make this time of Uncertainty go by faster then playing some basketball. I know a lot of you would be playing AAU, , playing pickup games with your friends, or working out in a gym with your school team. Unfortunately, none of those can happen right now due to Covid-19. So I am going to try and give you some drills and skills you can work on by yourself, so when you get back to games with your AAU team or your school team you made yourself better individually and therefore the team will have be better to.
First of all lets talk a few key pointers for any workout. Anything we do should be game speed. If you cant do something at first, then do it slow and work your way up to doing it as fast as you can (game speed). You don’t need to practice for hours to get better. I think if you practiced with a purpose for 45 minutes to an hour every day or every other day you will see remarkable improvements. Lastly, have a plan in mind or written down. Going out to your driveway or court without a plan to get better won’t get you the improvement you need or want. Remember, you are doing this to MAKE YOURSELF a BETTER PLAYER INDIVIDUALLLY!!! And the last pointer I can give you, is have FUN with it. I would break down your workout into three 15-20 minute parts. The three parts being, ball handling, shooting and individual moves. This week I will focus on ball handling
Ball Handling- All of these should be done for around 1 minute, and always do them looking up not at the basketball.
1.Dribble the ball waist high, standing up straight.
2.Dribble the ball as low as you can (ankle height) dribble with finger tips.
3.Pound dribble- dribble the ball as hard as you can into the ground keep the ball waist high. You want to do this to build strength in your arm.
4.Now do the same three above with the opposite hand that used above.
5. Dribble the ball around both legs using both hands, keep the ball below your knee.
6.Dribble the ball around right leg, using only your right hand
7.Dribble the ball around left leg, using only your left hand.
8.Figure Eight drill- Stand with your legs a little more than shoulder width apart and dribble the ball around your legs in a figure eight pattern. Keep the ball below your knee and dribble as many times as you can while doing the pattern.
9. Line dribbling- make a line on your driveway (use chalk, or a stick, etc.) Your going to dribble
With your right hand over the line side to side with one just your right hand. Then do the same thing with your left hand.
10. Front to back dribbling – again use your line and dribble front to back over the line you made.
Dribbling on the move- Next your need to find something to dribble around (cones, other balls, rocks, etc.) Put your objects (5 to 7 of them) in a zig zag formation about 3 or 4 steps apart. Your going to be dribbling at these Objects and making a basketball move. Again, keep the ball close to your body, keep the ball waist high, keep your head up and Work up to game speed. Your going to dribble at an object and make a move, changing hands and moving to the next object. Remember, these objects are the defense and you want to make a move and go them as smooth and quickly as possible. Below are the moves you can do.
Cross-over dribble-changing hands, keep the ball close to your body and below your knee, between your legs- you need to stay low and explode behind the back- wrap the ball around your body
Spin dribble – take the ball with you when you spin, then change hands.
This should take you at least 15-20 minutes to complete. Ball Handling is such a huge part of the game, make yourself a better ballhandler by working at it every day. If you do this work out early in the day, go for walk with a family member and take your ball with you. The more you dribble the more comfortable you get with it.
Next week: Shooting
Back ground: Brian Miller 3 year varsity player at Athens, Played two years in college at Lycoming College, coached at Waverly as junior high coach and then was the Girls Varsity Coach for 16 years, Coached at Athens as youth coach from grades 2-6, junior high coach for boys and girls at Athens, and currently is the girls varsity coach at Athens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.