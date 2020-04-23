Hello Basketball fans. I hope you have been working on your ballhandling this past week. It is such an important skill
In the game of basketball at all levels. It is just a very a simple concept, players need to be able to dribble
The ball and the better they are at dribbling the better player they usually become.
This week we will talking about another Skill that is very important to the game of basketball, Shooting. Shooting is like the golf
Swing in many ways. There is a fundamental way to swing the golf club, but everyone has their unique style. Sometimes that unique
Style is a habit the golfer can’t break and holds them back from being a better golfer. In coaching basketball over the past 25 plus years, I have
Seen many different styles of shooting. If you want to be a consistent shooter, you have to do the same thing every single time. And unfortunately,
If you have built your muscle memory to shoot incorrectly, it will be hard to change. I am sure we have all went to a high school game and said
Why does that player shoot that way and the answer most of the time is they shot that way when they were younger and didn’t change it. It’s never
To late to change or improve your shooting.
Shooters need to shoot to get better!!! Below is a good shooting workout, starting with the basics and working up to some drills to improve your shooting
In game situations. If you have someone to rebound (sibling, parent, etc.) for you while you shoot, it will help with your workout.
Proper Shooting Form- I always teach the fundamentals of shooting with the word B.E.E.F. The “B” stands for balance. Feet should be shoulder width
Apart with your shooting foot slightly in front of your non shooting foot. The “E” stands for elbow. Your elbow should be under the ball (not out to the side
Like a chicken wing). The next “E’ stands for eyes. Players should be looking at the front part of the back of the rim. After they release the ball, many excellent shooters
Watch the flight of the ball and that is ok. The “F” stands for follow through. This is the most important part of the shot. Your hands need to be positioned correctly on the
Ball and only follow through with your shooting hand. Your other hand is the guide hand and only holds the ball until you follow through with your shooting hand. Players
Need to follow through the same way each time to build muscle memory and then touch on their shot.
Now, that we got some basic fundamentals out of the way we can complete the workout below.
Stand in front of the rim and shoot 10-15 shots over the front of the rim. Try to swish them. After you shoot 10-15 shots from this spot take one
Small step backwards and shoot 10-15 more. Do this until you reach the foul line. I am hoping you build up some good warmup, correct and shooting form
By shooting around 75 of these shots. When you do this, make sure your form is correct, the ball is spinning backwards and try to swish them all.
Spot Shooting- depending on your age and ability pick some spots around the court. I would pick the wings, elbows, corners, etc. as spots. You can
Mark where you shoot with chalk. Shoot 10-15 shots from that spot. After you shoot 10-15 shots from one
Spot, shoot 5 foul shots. Then move to another spot. Younger players might only choose 5-7 spots where a high school player might be shooting up to 10 spots or more getting
Around 150 shots or more off. Some coaches encourage players to chart how many they make to see improvement and give you a target of what you usually make.
Get a drink. You deserve it!!
Specialty shooting. Next you want to shoot based on how you shoot in the game and what level you are at. Whether you are a youth player or high school player you need to
Shoot in game like situations. I would complete one of the moves (below) 10 times in row to create some repetition. After each one, shoot 5 foul shots. You don’t have to all of these
In one workout. These are examples of things you can do in games to get your shot off.
Examples: Shot fakes, shot fake then dribble to the right and then to the left, jab step and shoot, jab step shot fake and dribble, shoot off the pass moving your right and left (spin
The ball to yourself if by yourself), etc
Shoot 25 foul shots
This should more than enough to get you a good shooting workout in. As I said last week, the goal is to make yourself a better player for next year. The more the practice the better you get. You don’t have to do
All of the above workout, just take somethings above and make your own shooting workout. After you do these, have some fun. Play some shooting games like Knock-out, HORSE, around the world, etc.
Sports are supposed to be fun. I hope this gave you some ideas. Stay safe!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.