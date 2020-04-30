I hope all you basketball fans are staying safe and practicing your basketball. The last two weeks I wrote an article on ball handling and shooting drills . I hope you are practicing and having some fun with those two skill areas. This week I would like to talk about individual moves with the basketball. This would incorporate ball handling and shooting skills into real like game wituations. The biggest recommendations with this is to remember to master a move by doing it over and over again and pretend someone is guarding you to make it realistic.
There are several moves you can do while facing the basket. You can start out dribbling or can start out facing the basket with your dribble alive. I would come up with 5-7 moves you want to get good at in one workout and do them over and over again to master them. If you have a partner make them play defense on you at about ¾ speed. This would allow you to practice the move to master it.
Below I will list several sequences of moves you can work on. Even if you are a post player you should work on these as well. Post players face the basket and drive as well.
Dribble at an object (chair, cone, etc.) and make a move to the basket for layup. Moves you can work on – cross over, inside out, between the legs, hesitation, behind the back, spin, etc. Next, you can complete one of these moves and do a lay up to the other direction and/or shoot a pull up jump shot.
Remember to make it realistic, try to do these full speed and only use 3-5 dribbles to get a layup or a jump shot.
Spin the ball out with your back to the basket to a location around the 3 point line. After securing the ball, pivot and face the basket. Now you can work on the following moves – Shot fake, jab step, rip through, and do them in all different orders. You can dribble in for a layup or take two dribble and shoot a jump shot. The goal Is to fake the defense out so you can drive and get yourself open.
Post Play- This is not just for taller players. If you are a basket player you should be able to do some basic post moves. Put yourself on one side of the basket with your back to the basket and either spin the ball to yourself or have a partner pass you the ball. You should catch the ball above where the block is located. Now you can practice some post moves: drop step (dribble and drop at same time), drop step both to the right and left using both hands to finish around the basket. You should do the drop step on both sides. Next you practice the up and under move (my favorite). You are basically pivoting to the basket, give a shot fake and then step under the defender to score a hoop. ( I would google and watch this move to see it in perfection).
I hope I gave you some ideas on how to practice some individual moves facing the basket, dribbling the ball and some post moves inside. The keys to getting better at a particular move is to perform it over and over until you can do it full speed so you can score on a defender in a game. Good luck, Practice with a purpose of getting better and most importantly. HAVE FUN!!!
