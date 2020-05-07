Hello basketball fans. Hope everyone is staying safe and players I hope your making yourself better with all this time to yourself. The last three weeks we talked about the following topics: ball handling, shooting and individual moves. I hope you have had some fun making yourself better for next season. This week I would like to talk about two other areas that are very important: making yourself a better athlete and characteristics that all coaches want in their players.
I have had the pleasure over the past 20 years to coach on my team and coach agaisnt some of the best basketball players in the area. Each player had thier own strengths to make them a great player. Some of them weren’t the best atheletes but had incredible skill level and some weren’t that skilled of a basketball but we’re a great athelete. Obviously, if your are highly skilled and a great athelete you have were great player or gonna be a great player. Below, I will give you drills to make yourself a better athelete which can help .you in other sports as well.
1. Jump Rope-
2. Line hops. Side to side and front to back
3. Push ups.
4. Sit ups/crunches
5. Stutter your feet- short choppy steps
6. Slides- defensive slides
7. Ladder drills or use chalk to make a ladder. Look up on line. These will make you much quicker.
I believe if you do these agilites above on a daily basis you make yourself stronger and quicker.
We as coaches always want players with following characteristis.
1. Players should come to every practice with a positives attitude. Be enthusiastic and excited to be there. Appreciate every practice and game.
2. Players should come to every practice and be ready to be “coached” what does that mean? Coaches job is to tell you what you are doing right (praise) but also to correct things when you do them incorrectly. Coaches should want to make players better and players have to be receptive to take constructive criticism.
3. Be a good teammate. Encourage and push each other to be better in practice.
4. Players should always put the team first over individual accolades. Play the game with your teammates. It’s ok to set individual goals but the only goal should be winning the game With your team.
5. When your playing the game- you should be playing the game with your teammates on the floor, teammates on the bench and your coaches. Be focused together not listening to people in the stands.
6. Be a leader, be a role model and do things the right way.
7. Be respectful to officials They are doing their best to officiate the game. Players should just play and not worry about a call made by an official.
Thank you for letting me do this. I had a lot fun doing this. I hope to see you practicing when driving around the valley and I hope to see you next winter on the hardwoods doing good or even great things with your team. Stay safe and practice with a purpose. And have fun!!
