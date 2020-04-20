Great quote from Remember The Titans. “get comfortable being uncomfortable” I had many coaches through high school and college preach this. You decide how to handle adversity. You either let it be or conquer it. There’s so much athletes can do up home. Backpacks with weights and hike power lines, go for distant runs, hill sprints (easy to find hills) partner sprints, body squats, shadow wrestle until you can’t anymore, pushups , sit-ups, and pull-ups until you can’t move anymore. Herschel Walker workout, I called it that in high school. Daton Fix, wrestler from Oklahoma State in high school did 3,000 push-ups a day and 5,000 sit-ups. Anything is better than nothing and coaches in college always preached doing something extra on your own everyday is something your opponents might not be doing and all these things build confidence and mental mindset
This week’s quarantine workout: Hill Sprints. 30x. Find a tough hill that’ll challenge you. Sprint up. Jog down. That is one rep. When you get to the bottom 15 air body squats. Every other hill sprint, instead of squats shadow wrestle for wrestlers. (fake shots, down blocks, snaps and circling, good movement). Repeat this until you hit 30 hill sprints. After completed, rep out max pushups until failure and sit ups until failure. If 30 reps is too much, do what you can do this will push anyone.
Wesneski is a 2019 Division III National Wrestling Champion for Lycoming from Canton. He was a two-time 2x Medalist for Canton in 2013 and 2014. 8th and 3rd. 2018 DIII NCAA Round of 12. Has helped coach the Canton wrestling program and Lycoming program as volunteer assistant.
