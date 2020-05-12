Jake Lezak
Athens, boys’ soccer coach
Training during the off season will look different depending on the age. in a few different areas. The hardest part for many parents in soccer is allowing the player to make mistakes. When it comes to the technical skill part of the game for parents working or playing soccer in the yard with kids, let them doing it wrong three times before asking them, “how to do it better?”, “what else might work?”, Watch me do it and let me know what’s different.”, and many others. Allow the player to think through it before giving them answers or just showing them out of frustration. The more they think and create on their own at a young age, the easier it will be for the as they progress as a player. This also helps them with motivation.
Strength training is a key element at all ages. There are many local resources and online resources through U.S. Youth Soccer. This can be very basic but will help with preventable injuries. This needs to be tailored to youth and isn’t sport specific. Full body strength training with movement in every direction is best for all athletes.
Technical training: The technical side of the game is very important. The best players in the world do the technical skills very well. trapping, passing, turning, chips, pings and drives are all fundamental skills that require hundreds of repetitions. We all like to see the fancy moves on the field. Players need one to two “moves” that they are able to perform at any moment to keep the ball and/or get by a defender. The best players in the world use very quick cuts of the ball moving at game speed. These are simple moves that are taught at a young age and take thousands of repetitions to be able to use in a game. There are online video resources, but it can be as simple as dribbling through cones or objects in the yard, use both feet, one foot, then the other. I like to set up between 4-8 cones. One session will be close (one foot) and the next will be further (one step). Set up a target around ten yards from the end for the player to find after moving through. Vary the position, distance, and size of the target. Early success builds confidence, do this before making it more difficult like chipping into a trash can or hitting a water bottle. These sessions can last between 15-30 minutes a day depending on the age. Keep is simple and fun. Pushing them for hours on end will make it more like work than a fun activity in the yard. If they decide to play the game and use make shift or actual goals... unless you decide to join in, this is your chance to pull up a chair and let them play!!! They can make their own boundaries and rules, free play for the little ones is essential!! Just keep the red cards handy if they aren’t getting along!!
Technical training: forget it. let them play and work on the technical side.
Cardio: Younger players can just play in the yard or larger space. As they get older 13 and up, a few days of cardio with variation in speeds during the run to replicate the game are a good idea. Start with 20minutes of a sustained run with 15 second hard or faster runs built in but do no stop unless necessary. Three times a week with strength training is ideal. This can build up but shouldn’t replace strength training. The players need to protect their bodies from injury with strength, balance, agility, and core training. They can then add in power and speed training. A solid base is key!!! When they are able to do so, they need to play, but it can’t replace the base work and strength work.
