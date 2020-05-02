A young fellow that recently started training at my gym in Wyalusing asked me, “Jedd, if you were stranded on a desert island, what’s one piece of equipment you would want to have with you?”
Honestly, I always figured the chances of being stuck on a desert island were quite minimal, but these days, being stranded without lifting gear is something that is all too close to reality for many people.
So today, let’s forget about the Desert Island scenario and just focus on something you can use in your home to train with, that will enhance your grip strength and build forearms that will rival Popeye’s.
This is something you probably have laying around your house, and you most likely never thought of using it for strength training before.
But I tell you right now, this one exercise is outstanding for any athlete, and bodybuilder, any strength fanatic, any age, man, woman or child.
Believe it or not, a simple Bath Towel can help you build bone-crushing grip strength if you use it the right way.
Go to the bathroom right now and find a nice-quality, thick towel. It shouldn’t have any holes or snags in it, and the thicker the better.
Loop the towel up over a chin-up or pull-up bar, so that it hangs evenly over both sides. Now, twist the towel or just bunch it up into each of your hands.
Feel how thick it is in your hands? Notice how you can’t quite get your fingers and thumbs all the way around it, like you might want to? The thickness and the imperfect grip you’re getting on it is what is going to turn your hands into dangerous weapons by squeezing into the towel’s material for dear life.
Next, grip both ends of the towel and hang with your feet off the ground. You should instantly feel your forearms and upper arms engaging, in order to keep you from slipping off the towel. If you do slide a bit, set your feet down and take a better grip, a little higher up the towel this time. Try twisting the towel tighter in order get a better lock around it with your fingers and thumb.
Now, try hanging again. If you can get a 10-second hang out of it, you’re on the right track. If you can make 20 seconds, your grip is something special, and if you can make it for a full 30 seconds, I think you have a pretty darn impressive grip on you.
Now, it’s time to try to perform a Pull-up. Take your grip on this towel of terror and hang from it until your arms are nearly straight, and then try to reverse the momentum, and pull yourself up until your chin is near your hands. Can you go for 2? How about 3? If you can knock out 5 or more, now you’re starting to scare me!
In a day where all our gyms are shut down, with no clear-cut re-opening date in site, training at home can get pretty dry and boring. But now, you know how to spice things up by doing some Hangs For Time and Some Pull-ups using a towel you stole out of the bathroom closet. Other options are Curls, Rows, Band Face Pulls, Shrugs, and Carrying exercises, all while using the towel looped around the implement to make your hands viciously strong and make your forearms seem like they’re laced with steel cables.
And when the gyms are cleared for re-opening, I’ll see you at PEAK Strength and Fitness, 36 Main Street, in Wyalusing, PA.
All the best in your training!
“NAPALM” Jedd Johnson
