How to Make the Most of Returning to the Gym After Lockdown is Over
As gyms begin slowly opening back up, I’m starting to see many training clips online of lifters hitting the iron. This is great to see, but a lot of it scares me.
No, not due to any kind of viral exposure – that’s not where I’m going with this piece.
It’s scary because it seems like a lot of people are rushing back in, going super heavy on the big lifts, and testing their MAXES on the first day back.
After a 2+ month layoff, the last thing you want to do is go back into the gym and see how much weight you can put up on your favorite lifts. That’s a surefire recipe for an injury, and if that happens, you’ll be right back on the shelf again.
So, today, I want to give you some advice as to how you can get back into the gym and safely ramp yourself back up to heavy lifting.
1. Go into it assuming you’ve lost some strength and BE OK WITH IT!
Most people will not be able to retain their strength after a 2-month layoff. So there’s no need to go in there and test your max to prove that fact even further. Instead, for safety’s sake, don’t even dream of going in there and trying to test your 1 Rep Max on anything at all.
These first couple weeks, you need to have your head on right. It’s gonna be hard lift the weights you’re used to throwing around, but that’s ok. If it was easy, everybody would do it. The hard is what makes it great. (Yes, I watched “A League of Their Own” recently, since there’s no baseball on TV right now… please don’t hate on me for quoting it)
2. Your main objective is re-establishing your foundation.
A house built on rock is stronger than one built on sand. Your job over the next two weeks is to build a nice solid foundation for your future training by staying away from heavy weights and gravitating toward moderate ones, in order o build a new foundation that is rock solid.
You’ll do this by doing more individual sets that you normally would, and fewer repetitions per set. So, if you’re accustomed to doing 3 sets of 10-12 for each exercise, try doing 5-6 sets of 6 to 8 reps with a little lighter weights. This will help you lay out a foundation that is solid, upon which you can build a stable skyscraper of muscle gains.
3. You’re gonna be SORE no matter what.
Unless you’ve been hitting it hard in your makeshift home gym during lockdown, your muscles are deconditioned. This means no matter what you do, your muscles are going to be hurting once you get back into it. With this in mind, consider doing more body parts per workout, or even working out your whole body, in your first couple of weeks, in order to spread the emphasis out over more area. That way, there’s less breakdown of individual tissues, and less soreness overall.
4. Give yourself extra time to warm up in your first 2 weeks back to training Many lifters in the gym don’t do any warm-up whatsoever before hitting the weights hard. This is a bad idea whether you’ve been lifting consistently or not. In some cases, lifters will warm up with a quick jog on a treadmill or bike. This isn’t much more effective than doing nothing, to be honest.
Instead, when you enter the gym, begin by loosening up the joints with some calisthenics, then do a light set of 10-15 for all the main joints: something where the hips flex and extend (deadlift variation), something where the knees flex and extend (squat variation), a couple for the elbows (curl and push- down variations), and something for the main movement patterns of the shoulders (bench press variation, overhead press variation, row variation, and pull-down variation).
If you start this habit of warming up the actual major joints of the body now, when you get back into the Iron Jungle, your workouts will be better overall, and will continue to improve as you get better at learning what your body needs to properly warm up.
5. Cut your workout off at 45 minutes.
Many of you will want to go in there and hit marathon sessions, to try to make up for lost time. Bad idea.
Don’t go in there and do too much, right off the bat. Have yourself a solid session, but commit to cutting it off at 45 minutes. This limits the amount of damage done to the muscles, reduces the soreness you’ll experience, and helps you recover for the next session. After a couple weeks, feel free to bump the length of your workouts up to an hour or so.
6. Stretch everything out before you leave the gym.
Give yourself 5 minutes to stretch everything out before you hit the road. There are all kinds of stretches you can do, and you probably remember some from when you played sports in high school.
Something for the chest, shoulders, back, and the legs is going to make you feel a lot better than getting into the car right after the workout and having the muscles cool down in the shortened, tensed position they’re in after a hard workout. Take 5 minutes, stretch out, and you’ll feel like a million bucks and be ready to kill it the next time you hit the gym.
Friends, it’s been a while, but there seems to be an end in sight. I’m right there with you in wanting to get everybody back into the gym, but you HAVE TO go about it the right way, when you get back there.
And if the thought of getting back into it all alone is weighing heavily on your mind, then hit me up through Facebook, and we can lay out your plan for getting active again at my gym, PEAK Strength & Fitness in Wyalusing PA.
All the best,
“Napalm” Jedd Johnson, Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist PEAK Strength and Fitness, Wyalusing PA
