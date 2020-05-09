A Good Workout Spoiled
Mark Twain described the game of golf as “a good walk spoiled” due to the frustrations that golf gives
the player.
I use the same kind of analogy when thinking of Tennis Elbow: “A Good Workout Spoiled” due to the
pain and frustration the condition gives you in the gym.
Tennis Elbow, so named because it is common for tennis players to get it, shows up on the upper and
outer part of your high forearm and elbow area. Once you get this injury, Tennis Elbow can spoil just
about every workout you try to do.
From 2003 to 2013, I had suffered with cases of Tennis Elbow no fewer than half a dozen times. The
first time I got it, in 2003, I was hurting so bad, I was taking 6-8 ibuprofen pills just to get through a
workout. In 2009, I was in so much pain, I had to wear elbow sleeves on both arms, and inside of them, I
had to put those chemical hand warmers that you shake in order to activate them on cold days of
hunting and ice fishing. These “Hot Hands” packs would sit there, inside my elbow sleeves, literally for
hours, bringing blood into the area and dulling the pain enough that I could train and compete.
Then, in 2013, I figured out how to fix my elbows for good, and keep this evil injury from coming back
again, through the use of ONE SIMPLE EXERCISE.
This exercise is called Reverse Curls, or Overhand Curls. It can be done with dumbbells, a barbell, and
even training bands, but my favorite way to do it is with a bar called the EZ Curl Bar.
The EZ Curl Bar has a series of curves in it so that you can perform arm curls with a variety of grips.
For many lifters, curling a straight barbell is very hard on their wrists and elbows, but due to the angled
grips of the EZ Curl Bar, they can do it with much less pain, and often zero pain at all.
I believe there are two reasons that Reverse Curls have been so effective for me. First off, by working
the back of my forearms with this exercise, fresh blood would flow into the area, keeping the region
warm, lubricated, and the blood flow was able to promote healing.
Second, I believe the Reverse Curl exercise gradually strengthened my upper forearm. I think for a very
long time, I had a strength imbalance in my forearms, and as a result I was constantly getting the same
injury in the weakest point: the high forearm / elbow area.
By strengthening this area, I gradually stopped getting Tennis Elbow, I had to miss much fewer
workouts, and I started seeing renewed progress in my training.
Now, it has been about 7 years since I had to deal with Tennis Elbow. By simply doing some Reverse
Curls each week, 2-3 sets of 10-12 reps with moderate weight, I’ve been injury free and my arms are the
strongest they’ve ever been.
For this reason, I also have my clients at PEAK Strength and Fitness do Reverse Curls and other exercises
that work the lower arm in a similar fashion, so that they don’t end up suffering from Tennis Elbow like I
have in the past.
I hope this quick article has been helpful. The images will show you a few ways to train Reverse Curls.
All the best in your training.
“Napalm” Jedd Johnson
PEAK Strength and Fitness, Wyalusing, PA
