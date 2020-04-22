Pre Run Routines to Make You
a Better Runner
With the quarantine limiting many of our usual activities, many people have turned to running as a physical, social, and emotional outlet during these difficult times. Running seems simple enough, lace up a pair of shoes and off you go. Nothing can be further from the truth if you want to continue running long into the future after the COVID-19 pandemic ends. While running develops the engine, a simple routine of general strength and mobility before and after a run can help build the chassis to carry your new engine. Even though the actual exercises are not new, the routines have been developed by Coach Jay Johnson of coachjayjohnson.com. We use these routines at Wyalusing with our runners on the cross country team and track team.
Pre Run Routines
It would be best if you would perform these exercises prior to each run. Start off with some leg swings. A set of ten with each leg. The leg swings are front to back and then side to side. Make sure you balance yourself to get a full range of motion rotating from your hips. Once you complete the leg swings, continue on to what is called the Lunge Matrix. This routine includes five different types of lunges. Start out with three lunges on each leg and progress over time up to five on each leg. I will warn you now, if it has been awhile since you have done lunges, you might be a little sore the next day. The first lunge is a forward lunge. Make sure you take a big step and keep your body balanced. The second lunge is also a forward lunge, but add a twist at the waist while you do the lunge. The third lunge is a side lunge. Take a big step out to the side, keep your feet facing forward so that you do not overload your knee. The fourth lunge is a angled/backward lunge. You want to step backwards at about a 450 angle. Again, make sure you take a big step so you do not overload the knee. The final lunge is a backward lunge. Take a nice big step backwards to perform the lunge. These two activities take a maximum of five minutes to complete before you run, but will pay off in great dividends with injury prevention.
Jim Schools is a cross country and track and field coach at Wyalusing High School. He’s helped lead the Rams to district titles, and been coach of the year in the region. This year he had the top two finishers for the boys in the district.
