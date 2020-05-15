Every week I am going to try to point you in a direction of an app, website or something else that can help players develop skills outside of organized training. This week I’m going to encourage players to find a wall. A ball and a wall is all any player needs to improve exponentially. If you do not have a wall at your house you can use, www.kickwalls.com provides easy to use plans to build great, simple kick walls. Build it and start training and have fun.
The fitness tip of the week will be to help improve your sprinting ability that I wrote about in week 1. At Mansfield we do MAS, Mass Accelerated Sprints, a couple times a week. This will help improve your ability to sprint and recover. You will need 3 cones or markers to do this. Every sprint should be done at about 80% of your max ability and each rep should take 15 seconds. If you do not know what your max ability is? Go out and sprint 30 yards as fast as you can. Rest 15 seconds and do that again for about 6 reps. That will let you feel what your all out 100% effort is. Then base everything off of that.
For an initial MAS work out you will have a cone at the start, one at 5 yards away and one at 20 yards from that. You will do 3 sets of 8 reps. Every rep should be done at 80% of your max effort and you will rest of 15 seconds between rep, 3 minutes between set. For set 1: Jog up to 2nd cone, back pedal back to start, run to 3rd cone and back.
For set 2: Side shuffle to 2nd cone, jog back to start, run to 3rd cone and back.
For set 3: Side shuffle to 2nd cone, side shuffle back, run to 3rd cone and back.
Adjust the distance of your third cone so that your rep takes 15 seconds and you work at 80% of your max.
John Shaffer is the head women’s soccer coach at Mansfield University. He is just the second coach in program history.
Shaffer came to Mansfield University after serving as head coach of the boys’ soccer program at Wellsboro High School since 2010. Under his watch, Shaffer greatly enhanced the soccer program at Wellsboro and guided the Hornets to a District IV Championship and appearance in the Elite 8 of the PIAA State Tournament in 2017. He was named the NTL Coach of the Year following the 2013 season.
Shaffer also brings club coaching experience, training a variety of teams within the STN Northpenn organization for the past six years, including five years of coaching girls U13 – U18 teams. With STN, Shaffer created team training plans, assisted players in the college recruiting process, and served as the goalie specific coach for two years.
