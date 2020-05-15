Towanda, PA (18848)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms, some strong during the evening, will give way to mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 54F. WNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms, some strong during the evening, will give way to mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 54F. WNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.