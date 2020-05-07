Pitching Drills:
Accuracy drills:
Go through your normal warm up until you are loose enough to throw fastballs. When you get to full and are completely ready you are going to work your spots for accuracy. You can start with whichever spot you want, I usually start low outside and then go clockwise. The catcher shouldn’t move their glove to the next spot until you have hit the spot successfully. There are two different ways you can do this, 1) give yourself 4-5 “misses” to get yourself all the way around and back for discipline. If you dont make it all the way back before running out of “misses” restart. Realistically try to get around and back 3-4 times if you can. You can make this harder by disciplining yourself with a punishment each time you don’t go around and back. Another way to do this is to give yourself 5 pitches to hit each spot, if you don’t hit your spot within your 5 pitches add the total up after 5 rounds and incorporate a punishment.
Spots are extremely important to hit as a pitcher. If you can hit your spots you can win a game, don’t get discouraged if you aren’t very successfully at first because it will take time. For those who are new to spots use your power line to step to one side or the other for the spot you are trying to hit (inside or outside). For low pitches let go before you get to your butt, and for high pitches let go just out in front of your hip.
Remember it’s a learning process and will come with time and practice. Push yourself and be picky! You will have umps with very small strike zones so the harder you are on yourself the better off you will be come game time
