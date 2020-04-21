Pitching Drills:
Speed drills:
Older girls- Start with two balls one with the catcher one with you. Have yourself or someone with you set a timer for 1 minute and throw your first pitch full motion, as soon as the ball hits the catchers glove they will throw it back and as soon as you get the ball pitch it. This will eventually turn into more of an arm circle than doing your full motion as the purpose is to get rid of the ball as fast as you can because you want to throw as many pitches as possible in that 1 minute. Remember Accuracy is extremely important as you only have two balls. Once you lose them both over the catchers head or yours, you will have to chase down the balls and that is using up time on the clock. Try to do this drill 1-2 days a week evenly spaced out for rest and other drills and beat your highest score, push yourself to try and get close to 40 or higher is even better! If you really want to push yourself set a goal for the day and do the drill 3 times with a minute rest in between each, if you don’t reach your goal do a workout as a “punishment” for the each pitch short (ie, burpees, jumping jacks, sit-ups, squats, etc.)
Younger girls- Do the same exact drill as the older girls. The only moderation will be that instead of going full motion it will be best to start from arm circles. The goal is also going to be different, this may be best to try to first and see how many you can get in their first three tries and then base it off of that as each younger age group is at a different point developmentally. Again to make it harder after establishing a goal it will be beneficial to push yourself and incorporate workouts if you are unable to meet your goal for the day. (Remember with younger ages developing accuracy before speed is extremely important as speed is an easy adjustment, so really make sure they are focusing on keeping it in a range for the catcher to keep the 2 balls in play the entire 1 minute). This may seem like a lot and can be very overwhelming, but remember to push yourself and stay positive. Always look at it as step in the right direction towards success in the future!
My name is Mckenzie Slaven and I graduated from Thomas A. Edison in 2016. I am just recently ending my softball career at Elmira College where I played as a pitcher/shortstop my sophomore and junior season as I lost my freshman season to ankle surgery. At Edison I was a 3 time all state selection and pitched for the 2014 class C state title. Upon completion at Elmira before COVID-19 I was athlete of the week twice, and Empire 8 pitcher of the week once. I have been giving pitching lessons for going on 5 years now and have been playing softball since I was 3 and a half and hope to continue to share my love of the game with athletes everywhere. If anyone is interested in working with Slaven you can reach her at mslaven20@elmira.edu
While student-athletes are stuck at home, we will be offering drills and tips from coaches and athletes to prepare for when sports resume. If you are a coach, or college, or former college, athlete who wants to contribute some drills e-mail reviewsports@thedailyreview.com
