1. Ball handling
a. Two ball dribble (Stationary-20 seconds each keeping knees bent and eyes up)
i. Simultaneous/alternate
ii. Right hand high dribble, left hand low dribble then switch
b. Two ball crossovers (push the ball in the right hand to the left and vice versa)
c. Cross and through the legs
i. Left hand cross to the right while the right hand pushes through the legs to the left hand
ii. Switch-right hand cross to the left and left push through the legs to the right
d. Cross and behind back
i. Left hand cross to right while right hand pushes ball behind the back to the left
ii. Switch-right hand cross to left while left pushes around the back to the right
e. Walking two ball dribble (head up and knees bent)
i. Walk to half court while dribbling each ball at the same time.
ii. At half court, walk backwards to the baseline dribbling the same way
iii. Walk to half court by alternating dribbles
iv. At half court, walk backwards to baseline alternating dribbles
2. Shooting
a. Mikan drill
i. Right handed layup, rebound and shoot left handed layup continuously (Make 10 in a row each side)
ii. Jump off left foot on the right side and right foot on the left side
b. Cone Layup drill (1 minute each side)
i. Put a cone at the center of the free throw line
ii. Start with the ball under the basket.
iii. Dribble out to the cone, go around the cone, attack the basket and finish at the rim. (HS players should only use one dribble to score after going around the cone)
iv. Switch hands and go the other direction
v. Finish off one foot for a segment, then off two feet for a segment (square shoulders to the baseline and finish strong)
vi. How many can you make in 30 seconds? 1 minute? Look to improve that number each time you do the drill
c. Free throws
i. Shoot free throws when your heart rate is up.
ii. Two at a time and sets of ten
iii. Consequences for missed FT’s-running, push ups, planks, etc.
These are only a few of the many drills you can do to improve your skill level by yourself. If you have a
friend/teammate, the opportunities for improvement are endless! The keys to improving are to hold yourself accountable for missing layups, FT’s, etc. Have consequences and go hard at all times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.