With football we’ve always been more about speed and agility as far as on the field drills go. Strength training for us is a little more difficult right now because of limited resources but we will make do and be creative. The place where I started is the same place I’ve always started with any athlete and that’s finding a hill to sprint up. Can be 10 yards or a hundred yards. I feel it’s one of the best drills you can utilize to develop speed in our athletes. Just make sure you allow recovery time after each rep dependent on distance. And always stretch before and after.
Best one we do is to find any sort of incline. What I do is pace out 10 yard intervals. We do 10 sprints of 10 yards. Then 8 at 20. 6 at 30. 4 at 40. 2 at 50 and 1 at 60. That’s just one workout. I relate it more to football. It’s a 40 second play clock so recovery is the walk back down the incline to the 40 second clock.
Ryah Larcom has been coaching football for 26 years. He spent 12 coaching wrestling; and 3 years with softball all at varsity or college level. He also has coached six years of travel softball and was the head coach of the Northern Tier Burins Semi-pro football team in their 12-2 inaugural season of 2013..
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.