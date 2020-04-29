This is a difficult time for all athletes as their organized training activities have been shut down for over five weeks now and will continue for the foreseeable future. As I’ve told my college players this quarantine is the great equalizer. Whenever we are allowed to get back to training, it will be very clear who is putting the work in on their own and who is no not just on our team but within the conference as well.
For soccer players there are three areas that they can work on while on lockdown: fitness, ball skills, and soccer IQ. The following ideas are not my own, like anything in coaching I try to lean on those who have an abundance of experience and whose ideas I like. For fitness, Mansfield University’s new strength coach Greg Gustin has been a wealth of knowledge and his sport specific workouts have transformed what we are doing. For skill training, I look to Beast Mode Soccer, Technefutbol and many more coaches and trainers.
Fitness: The best thing that soccer players can do is to run, specifically run fast often. Soccer players are not distance runners, so while being able to run 7 to 10 miles is a great base, true soccer fitness is the ability to sprint and recover and do that for 90 minutes. Over the next few weeks I’ll offer some different workouts that can be used to improve that ability, I encourage players to create a baseline by using a sprint test. At Mansfield we use the Nike Sparq Yo-Yo Test. You can find it free on Soundcloud, or other apps. Other fitness tests you can use are the Beep Test or 1600 Meter max velocity test. All of these tests measure your high intensity aerobic fitness. Once you have a baseline, after a few months of working out you can see where you are at. It is important to know where you are as a starting point in fitness or skill.
Skill: The first thing to focus on skill wise during this lock down in juggling. Juggling is something you can do in your living room, basement or back yard regardless of its size. There is truly no excuse for not being able to practice your juggling. The why behind juggling, is the value in being able to control the ball and tell the ball what to do. I often hear youth players who do not enjoy juggling say something like, “why do I have to juggle, you don’t juggle in the game”. Correct, players do not juggle in the game, but a quote I heard a long time ago has stuck with me and I apologize for not being able to cite the source. But the quote is, “You don’t have to be a great juggler to be a great player, but I’ve never seen a great player who can’t juggle”. Players should put their air pods in and just start juggling and over the summer see how much your game grows!
Soccer IQ: Watch soccer. Simple, watch soccer and learn. Everyone is stuck at home, take advantage of the time to watch a game, study the tactics or how your favorite player plays the game. Take notes and then reach out to your coaches. Ask questions about formations, actions, ect. This is a great time to improve the mental side of the game.
John Shaffer is the head women’s soccer coach at Mansfield University.
Shaffer came to Mansfield University after serving as head coach of the boys’ soccer program at Wellsboro High School since 2010. Under his watch, Shaffer greatly enhanced the soccer program at Wellsboro and guided the Hornets to a District IV Championship and appearance in the Elite 8 of the PIAA State Tournament in 2017. He was named the NTL Coach of the Year following the 2013 season.
Shaffer also brings club coaching experience, training a variety of teams within the STN Northpenn organization for the past six years, including five years of coaching girls U13 – U18 teams. With STN, Shaffer created team training plans, assisted players in the college recruiting process, and served as the goalie specific coach for two years.
