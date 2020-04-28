Pitching Drills: Endurance drills: Go through your normal warm up until you are loose enough to throw just fastballs. When you get to full, start a pyramid drill where you throw 1 pitch then do 1 exercise (I prefer high knee jumps or squat jumps, younger girls it may be easier to just do regular air squats to start). Then you would go two fastballs 2 exercises, 3 pitches 3 exercises and so on all the way up to 10. If you have the endurance to then work your way down starting at 10 and 10 then going down to 1. Depending on age this may be modified and the numbers changed around for example if a girls younger and you want to start off with 5-6 as the top of the pyramid that is okay as well, and if you start working your way back down and can’t make it all the way to 1 that’s is also fine. The purpose of this drill is to push through the tiredness to still try and be at 100%, for example if you are going into extra innings, playing a double header, or even an extremely hot and long day out in the sun you have the strength to push through all the way to the end.
This can be extremely tiring and discouraging but it will make you stronger I promise. Remember also to practice as you play so try to make every pitch as close to the strike zone as possible or even work your spots, this I’ll also help you maintain accuracy in the later innings of the games and make you a more dominant pitcher.
My name is Mckenzie Slaven and I graduated from Thomas A. Edison in 2016. I am just recently ending my softball career at Elmira College where I played as a pitcher/shortstop my sophomore and junior season as I lost my freshman season to ankle surgery. At Edison I was a 3 time all state selection and pitched for the 2014 class C state title. Upon completion at Elmira before COVID-19 I was athlete of the week twice, and Empire 8 pitcher of the week once. I have been giving pitching lessons for going on 5 years now and have been playing softball since I was 3 and a half and hope to continue to share my love of the game with athletes everywhere. To reach Slaven to talk about getting pitching lessons, contact her at mslaven20@elmira.edu
