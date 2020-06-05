When it comes to getting bigger, stronger and becoming more fit, I am all about versatility. Today, I’m going to tell you about a versatile piece of equipment that should be in every home gym – the Suspension Trainer.
These days, there are many types of Suspension Trainers on the market. Probably the most commonly known brand is the TRX, which has bright yellow straps and is easily recognizable. Another common one is the Jungle Gym, which has red straps. Still, if you shop around at Sporting Goods Stores or on Amazon, there will be more types that you can buy, and if you look around YouTube, you’ll even see how you can make your own. I watched one video at least a dozen times, and after 5 years of not taking action and making one, I just bought the Jungle Gym because the red straps match the motif at my gym, PEAK Strength and Fitness, in Wyalusing.
These units are called Suspension Trainers because they are hung from above – either on an overhead structure, your doorway, or other sturdy anchor point. You then grip the handles with your hands or slide your feet into the holsters in order to perform your exercises. To a degree, your body is then “suspended” in order to perform the exercises.
Aside from versatility, and enabling you to do dozens of exercises with one piece, Suspension Trainers are also adjustable to meet the strength levels of the person using them. The buckles that connect the handles can be slid up or down on the straps, to put your body at more or less of an incline. For instance, if you’re working on a Push-up style movement, the closer your shoulders are to the floor, the tougher the exercise will be. Your workout partner is newer and not as strong? No problem! In about 10 seconds you can slide both handles up the straps so the shoulders are up, away from the ground, making the exercise easier. They can then be slid right back down to where they were before in no time.
This adjustability is also great for developing the upper body strength needed for Pull-ups. The only difference is that you’ll begin by standing away from the anchor point and performing a horizontal rowing movement with the body at an angle, and gradually over time you’ll work closer to the anchor point, while transitioning to more of a vertical pull with the body more upright. This progression model is shown in the photos.
There are many more benefits to using Suspension Trainers. For about $50 to $100, depending on the model you choose, you’ll be able to do exercises that would most likely require much more equipment that you would need to buy and then store somewhere at your house.
Suspension Trainers are very light and will not take up much room, so you can easily pack them in your suitcase, if you’re going to be traveling. You also don’t need a lot of space in your house in order to perform all the exercises. You’re also able to do many exercises one after the other in your home workouts, so you can work a lot of your body in a very short amount of time with almost no transition time between movements.
There are so many other exercises we could look at with these tools, and I could talk about the benefits of Suspension Trainers all day long, but it would be a lot easier to show you in person. Hit me up on Facebook, and we can set up a time for a private consultation at PEAK Strength and Fitness on Main Street in Wyalusing. Until then…
All the best in your training!
Jedd Johnson, Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist.
