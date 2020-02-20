WYALUSING — The Rams suddenly found themselves in a tight spot.
South Williamsport closed the third quarter strong and they were within two points of the Rams, down just 26-24, with one quarter to go.
That’s when Grayden Cobb took over, scoring 15 fourth-quarter points, of his game-high 23 points, as Wyalusing beat South 44-33 in the District 4, Class AA playoffs.
“It was kind of unexpected,” Cobb said of his big fourth quarter. “I just tried to play the game I normally would and I just happened to make shots.”
South got a shot by Ethan Laudenslager at the buzzer to end the third to get within two points. Laudenslager had nine points in the third quarter as South closed the gap after trailing 17-12 at the half.
In the fourth, Cobb came out firing.
He hit back-to-back threes, and suddenly the Wyalusing lead stretched to 32-24.
“It definitely switched the momentum up,” Cobb said of the shots.
Rams senior Shane Fuhrey knew how big the shots were as the team had struggled offensively after a red-hot start in which they jumped out to a 9-2 lead midway through the opening quarter.
“We were struggling there offensively for a little bit,” Fuhrey said. “When he hit those two threes we got a little confidence going. We got some momentum, you get it to your hot hand. When he’s hot like that you get him the ball, he’s a scorer.”
For Cobb, nothing really changed in the quarter, except the ball started to go through the hoop.
“I just started hitting my shots,” he said.
One of the keys to the shots falling for Cobb was that Fuhrey and Mitchell Burke and Matt Brown and Abram Bennett were able to get drives and kick out to him for open looks.
“Them being able to drive the way they do and draw help defense opens it up for everybody and allows me to hit shots,” Cobb said.
Fuhrey saw a change to what South was doing, and the Rams took advantage.
“I think in the fourth quarter when they switched to man it helped us out a lot,” Fuhrey said. “We are probably more used to seeing man in the NTL so just getting more familiar and we were trying to work hard. It was a two-point game at the end of the third so we knew we had to kick it in so just getting the good motion and getting shots like that, it’s tough to guard us.”
And when Fuhrey drove, and saw Cobb open, he knew what the result was likely to be.
“When I drive and see that look, I smile and know it’s probably going in,” Fuhrey said. “He’s pretty much a sharp shooter I’d say.”
A three by Lee Habalar capped a 6-0 run by South and suddenly it was back to a two-point game as the Rams lead was 32-30.
From there, Cobb went back to work. He hit another three. He drove to the basket and scored, and he hit four free throws in the fourth to cap the victory.
When the threes started falling in the fourth quarter, Fuhrey knows that changed everything.
“When we are hitting threes like that it stretches them out and opens a lot of stuff up so it’s obviously huge when he hits shots like that,” Fuhrey said. “It opens things up and allows guys like Mitch (Burke) and Abe (Abram Bennett) and Matt (Brown) to drive. It just gets us in our offense better. When he’s scoring like that it’s good for all of us.”
Fuhrey and Brown are both senior starters on the team, and they knew in the fourth quarter, when the game was tight, that they had to win to keep their careers going.
“It was pretty nerve-wracking,” Fuhrey said. “We were saying that beforehand, this could be our last game. But, we have faith in our young guys, we have been winning all year and we just wanted to keep the momentum going and come out with a win.”
The younger players did not want to let things end for the seniors on Wednesday night.
“We tried our hardest to not make this be our last game,” Cobb said. “We want to go as far as we can in districts and maybe even in states.”
For the Rams, they saw a little bit of themselves in South.
Both teams don’t have the most size around. But, both play hard, well disciplined basketball.
“Credit to them, they work really hard, just like us” Fuhrey said. “We aren’t the biggest teams, but we work really hard and we may not be the best scorers all around, but we work really hard. We were excited for the matchup and happy to get the win.”
The special thing for the Rams was playing in front of their home crowd.
“It’s exciting,” Cobb said. “It’s our first home district game in 12 years. It brought out a lot of students, a lot of people from Wyalusing, a lot of support for this game, so it means a lot.”
Fuhrey has been in district games before, and he wanted a different outcome this time.
“Two years ago I played with Jon (Morrison) and Will (Martin) and those guys who had a district game and we wanted to change our district season from what they had,” Fuhrey said. “We knew we had to work every bit as hard as they did and it was fun, we had it at home, we had a great crowd, it was just a good night.
“It’s a lot better to play at home. We are close with our whole student section. A lot of our close friends right down there front row are cheering us on so it’s always nice to have those guys out there yelling every play. It just feels good to be at home, good home energy.”
Cobb led all scorers with 23 and Burke had six points.
Brown had five points and Fuhrey had four, while Abram Bennett and Hunter Moss each had three.
Nine of Wyalusing’s 15 field goals in the game were threes.
Burke had eight rebounds for the Rams and Fuhrey had six boards and four assists, with two steals, while Brown had four boards and three assists.
