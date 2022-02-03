WYALUSING — Grayden Cobb scored 25 points to help lead the Wyalusing boys basketball team in a 65-45 victory over North Penn-Liberty on Wednesday night.
Cobb got hot from beyond the arc and scored three three pointers in the first quarter.
Cobb scored 17 points in the quarter and Wyalusing took an immediate 28-13 lead heading into the second frame of action.
Nolan Oswald, Hunter Moss, and Isaiah Way each scored a three pointer in the second quarter.
The Rams did their job on the defensive side of the floor as well and led 43-22 at halftime.
Wyalusing was held to six points in the third quarter but the Rams scored 16 points in the fourth quarter behind six points from Way to close out the game.
Way scored 11 points, Blake Mornigstar scored 13 points, and Oswald scored nine for the Rams.
Derek Litzelman scored 15 points for the Mounties.
Wyalusing is back in action on Friday, hosting Northeast Bradford at 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.