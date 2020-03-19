McKenzie Slaven was ready for the season of her life for Elmira College.
She was coming off a year in which she led the team in innings pitched, strikeouts and complete games.
The senior was ready to build on the season and have a dominant season on the mound.
Now, her career is over, her senior season gone before it even began.
Slaven is one of many college athletes throughout the country who saw their spring sports seasons end before they ever began.
There is no college sports this spring, which means no final season for players like Slaven. No senior night. No chance at one final playoff run.
What makes things even harder in the case of Slaven is that she was hurt as a freshman, meaning her four year college career was cut in half.
“Losing my senior season is hard, especially after not playing freshman year because of surgery and still coming back and having a strong sophomore and junior season on the mound,” Slaven said. “I had a lot of personal goals set for this season that I was determined to achieve to get on the record books and because of missing out I no longer have the opportunity.
“It’s extremely tough knowing everything happens so quickly. We didn’t even get our first game in before decisions were made so it was very hard to adapt to losing it all in such a short amount of time.”
The NCAA is making it a non-competition year, meaning spring athletes can get the year back, but for people like Slaven that’s not a possibility.
“I know me and the other seniors took it very hard hearing it was finally done,” Slaven said. “NCAA has given us eligibility back, but with the career field I’m going into it’s just not possible to stay just for another season, and it’s just one of those things where even though you are innings away, strikeouts away or even an at bat or two away from record books, you still have to be proud of those accomplishments.”
It’s not just the seniors impacted by this.
All athletes are wondering what could have been this year.
For Sayre grad Joey Stermer, this is the first time, in a long time, he won’t be doing track and field, as his season at Mansfield was brought to an end.
“As an athlete, this was one of the most heartbreaking experiences I’ve ever encountered,” he said. “Not only with the season being ripped away from us, but leaving my teammates way earlier than expected. No one wanted to leave and go home, because with that came leaving one family, to be with another.
“This will be my first spring in seven years that I will not be competing as a track and field athlete, however this is an opportunity to come back stronger next season. My heart goes out to the seniors on my team that ran their last meet/practice without even knowing it.”
Leaving the teams, leaving school, that’s one of the other things that is happening for these athletes.
On top of their sports ending, as students, they don’t get the same time on campus, and with their friends.
“On top of sports saying goodbye to all my friends on campus, not just my teammates, is hard,” Slaven said. “Online classes for any student is not easy, especially being a nursing student and looking forward to the possibility of not being in the hospital for any more clinicals before being thrown into the real world is a scary thought.
“I know may seniors, high school and college, are struggling with just the ideas of that it really may be the last time I hangout with my friends, or the last meal you eat together. It’s a very tough situation. I completely understand the need for all these precautions for the safety of everyone, but it’s definitely something that’s taking a lot of time and emotions to get through and is effecting student athletes and their families everywhere.”
Losing spring sports is something that came as a big shock for many of the athletes.
“After finding out the news, I think I was in shock for a long period of time,” Athens grad Emma Adams, who plays softball for D1 Albany, said. “I wasn’t even thinking about the virus, but that all that we had worked for this season was going to be taken from us. It’s totally unfair, but there is totally nothing we can do. My heart hurts the most for my seniors knowing they lost their chance. People don’t realize that most seniors have already planned for their future. It’s just so heartbreaking to see all that hard work gone. I know that it will be a hard adjustment to go back home and even to finish the semester in a setting I’m not used to.
“As a team, there is unfinished business. We are not done with what we started and we are not backing down. This makes the drive in every college athlete heat up even more.”
