Athens grad Brian Courtney opened up his fifth season of college wrestling with a win last Saturday.
Courtney beat American University’s Jack Maida by a 7-3 score at 133 pounds as he helped Virginia roll to a 33-6 season-opening win.
The three-time PIAA champion made it all the way to nationals last year at 141 pounds, but is down at 133 pounds for this season.
Courtney, who is ranked 19th in the country, and the Cavaliers will visit Maryland on Friday.
Burkhart, Seymour compete for Lehigh
Athens grad AJ Burkhart opened his season with a 1-1 record after a win against an opponent from Oregon State and a loss to a nationally-ranked Campbell wrestler last weekend.
Burkhart, who is up at 184 pounds this season, dropped a tough 4-2 decision in sudden victory against Campbell’s Caleb Hopkins, who is ranked No. 17 in the nation.
Also in the Campbell match, Troy grad Sheldon Seymour wrestled at 125 pounds. The sophomore dropped a 3-2 decision to Anthony Moulton.
Campbell earned a 22-11 upset win over No. 24 Lehigh.
In Lehigh’s 24-12 win over Oregon State, Burkhart secured a 10-4 win over Mason Reiniche.
Burkhart won a state title at Waverly before transferring to Athens where he finished his senior year as a fifth-place finisher at the PIAA Championships.
Athens grads help RIT to tourney title
Kaidon Winters went 5-0 last weekend to help RIT earn the team title at the Ned McGinley Invitational in Wilkes-Barre.
Winters, a three-time NCAA Division III qualifier and 2019 fifth-place finisher, had an absolutely dominant day on the mats. The Athens grad took care of all five of his opponents by fall in a combined 7 minutes, 51 seconds.
Winters took the 157 pound title with a 2:14 pin of Cortland’s James Udasco. In the semifinals, Winters pinned Scranton’s Daniel Kosinski in 2:06. Prior to that, the senior pinned Kevin Luker (Roger Williams) in 1:15, Maximus Parra (NYU) in 11 seconds and Chandler Marwin (Cortland) in 2:05.
Chris Horton placed second at 141 pounds. The Athens grad’s tournament was highlighted by a 12-2 major decision over Noah Clawson (Kings), a 5-3 decision over Russell Benson (Delaware Valley), and a fall over Max Shaffer (Wilkes) in 4:15.
RIT wrestling next travels to Cleveland for the Ohio Intercollegiate Open on Sunday, Nov. 14.
Editor’s Note: If you know of any other wrestlers — or athletes in other sports — competing at the college level email the Daily Review Sports Department at reviewsports@thedailyreview.com.
