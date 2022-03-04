Nate Higley took Sullivan County wrestling to places it had never been before. Higley, who currently is a member of the George Mason Patriot wrestling team, a division one school in the Mid-American Conference. Griffin, who won two district titles, three regional titles, was a three time state placer, and last year made a state final, before getting pinned by Levi Haines, a Penn State commit, in the final. With Higley graduating last year, the Griffin program had a big void to fill. Enter Colton Wade.
Wade, a freshman at 106lb, became the first Griffin in school history to win a district title as a freshman, quite the accomplishment in an always-rugged district 4 tournament. It also signified the passing of the torch from Higley to Wade.
We’re a small school, in wrestling nobody heard of us. We never had state placers. Nate was our first state placer ever, I think, and we had one state qualifier (Dylan Ammerman) before him. It’s just exciting to take it over and be the face of the program,” Wade said.
There’s no doubt he’s the face of the team now. The freshman has built up an impressive 30-3 record this year, and has gone undefeated in the postseason, winning the north sectional two weeks ago before capturing the district crown last week.
He used tough riding on top to beat CJ Carr in the finals. In a match with minimal points from neutral, It was his outstanding mat wrestling that got him district gold.
A reversal to break open a scoreless match in the 2nd period put him on top, his best position.
I was nervous but I beat (Carr) at sectionals. After the first period, it was 0-0 and I was nervous. But, on the bottom last time I got out right away. So I had a plan. Just switch, switch, switch,because I did that last time and it worked,”
That set Wade up to dominate on top the rest of the match, and he won 4-0.
He will have his hands full this weekend, as not only will Carr be in the bracket, but so will district 2 champ Lexi Schechterly. Schechterly is the first girl to ever win a district 2 wrestling title and will look to be the first girl to ever win a regional championship as well.
Wade will start his tournament Friday evening against the winner of Derek Warman and Bradyen Schadel. The top four finishers at Friday and Saturday’s tournament will advance to the PIAA state tournament March 10-12 at the GIANT center in Hershey.
