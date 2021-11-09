Most of the time in this line of work, the games are ordinary at best, uncompetitive at worst. Ninety percent of the time, after I cover a game and write about it, I don’t think much of it ever again.
Last Thursday night, when Wyalusing volleyball snapped North Penn-Liberty’s eighty-three match win streak against District 4 opponents, spanning three Presidents of the United States, parts of six seasons, and five full years, it became a night in this industry that I will never forget.
The ins and outs of that streak are incredible. Only twice, in the district final in 2017 against Wellsboro and earlier this season against Canton, did a team even win two sets against the Mounties. Wyalusing swept them off the court in three sets.
Sports are funny. Maybe North Penn-Liberty, who beat Wyalusing 3-1 at the end of the season, would beat Wyalusing nine out of 10 times. On Thursday night, though, it was quite clear who was the better team that day.
The beauty of sports, if you’re a Ram fan is that Thursday night was the only day that they needed to be better than North Penn Liberty. Wyalusing played beautiful team volleyball, using a mix of a great defense they’ve had all year with an offense that came into its own at the right time.
“It took us a long time (this season) to fire up our offense,” Wyalusing Coach Jen Newton said. “We’ve been working on placing the ball and scoring opportunities.”
It hasn’t been without setbacks. Early in the season, senior setter Deanna Masters went down with what turned out be an ACL injury, kills leader Hannah Ely went down last month with a season-ending injury of her own, just as the Rams had won six in a row. This came after a COVID outbreak forced a number of girls into quarantine earlier in the season. It’s a team that kept improving, kept coming to practice to get better, and found themselves in a position no one expected them to be in.
“I remember going home in the car with (her daughter and starting libero) Priscilla one night and she’s like, ‘are we ever going to catch a break? Why is this happening to us?.’ And then when Hannah (Ely went down in the Canton game she lost it like ‘are you kidding me? What else can possible go wrong,’” Coach Jen Newton recalled after Thursday’s win.
“I told her that sometimes it makes you stronger,” she continued. “We can’t just walk away. This is a life lesson. We go back in the gym. We push through these struggles. That’s how life goes. On our board it says confidence, persistence, and believe in yourselves. The biggest quote I have up there is, ‘if you want to be part of something special you have to sacrifice.’ Some of you will play and some of you won’t but we can all be still one big team.”
It shouldn’t have been a surprise that, after the Rams went down 10-1 in the first set, they didn’t quit on the set. A North Penn-Liberty team that had broken teams over and over again throughout Pennsylvania and New York over the years had found a Ram squad tough enough to withstand an onslaught.
“It just started to connect, and off they went,” Newton said. “Do your role. Don’t overplay it. Don’t try to be a superstar. Just try and do your role.”
That’s what they did for the remainder of the match, leaving a packed house in Williamson in utter disbelief. They didn’t overplay. They played clean, solid volleyball, frustrating a North Penn-Liberty team that was visibly shaken, looking like they had no answers.
As Wyalusing pulled away in the third set, the tension of two very close sets started to make way and was replaced by a Wyalusing team having the absolute time of their lives. I started to reflect in those final few points on what an upset like this means. I came to a simple conclusion. Nights like Thursday night, and wins like Wylausing had, with a team coming together, energizing each other, and supporting each other, are why this job is so rewarding.
Wyalusing junior outside hitter Anna Kipp summed it for every Ram fan and every neutral observer like myself who was fortunate enough to see the match.
“It’s so amazing to be here right now.”
