HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania’a Board of Game Commissioners stopped short of enacting a statewide ban on the use and field possession of urine-based deer attractants.
The board was split 4-4 on whether to move the proposal toward final adoption.
Commissioners Michael Mitrick, Dennis Fredericks, Scott Foradora and Todd Pride voted to preliminarily approve the statewide ban. Commissioners Kristen Schnepp-Giger, Allen Di Marco, Stanley Knick Jr. and Haley Sankey voted against preliminary approval. Commissioner Robert Schwalm was not in attendance.
Knick pointed out that, while the proposal failed to move forward, there will be the opportunity to bring it up again in the future.
While there’s evidence commercially produced urine-based deer attractants might contain Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) prions, making them potentially infectious, the actual risk of such attractants spreading CWD to deer and elk is less clear.
CWD is fatal to deer, elk and other cervids. CWD can be transmitted directly from animal to animal, or indirectly when deer or elk contact prions in soil or other contaminated environments. Where CWD is detected in free-ranging or captive deer, the Game Commission establishes regulations meant to slow the spread of CWD to other areas. Within CWD Disease Management Areas, the use or field possession of urine-based deer attractants is prohibited.
Also at last month’s meeting, commissioners tabled a proposal that would have made changes to a hunter’s personal limit of antlerless deer licenses and the number of licenses that could be purchased once over-the-counter sales of remaining tags begin in September.
Senate Bill 431, which has made progress toward adoption, would allow hunters to buy antlerless deer licenses at any license issuing agent, not just through county treasurers. That would resolve many of the issues that were behind the proposal the board was considering. Commissioners opted to table a vote and allow time for the legislation to advance.
Sponsored by Sen. Dan Laughlin, R-Erie, Senate Bill 431 was approved in the state Senate by a 45-5 vote, and subsequently voted favorably by the House Game and Fisheries Committee. It is now before the House of Representatives.
The board also took time to remember one of the Keystone State’s most dedicated conservationists, the late Charles Fox. Fox, of Troy in Bradford County, passed away on Sept. 19.
He served eight years as a member of the Game Commission board, representing District 5, which includes Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Sullivan, Tioga and Union counties, through April of 2021.
A longtime Deputy Game Warden, Fox is remembered perhaps most for his efforts to introduce young people to the outdoors. He was the volunteer coordinator for the NRA Youth Hunter Education Challenge and the co-coordinator of the NRA Youth Education Summit. He also served eight years as a mentor to the Governor’s Youth Council on Hunting, Fishing and Conservation.
Fox was also president of Mill Cove Inc., a group behind development of the Mill Cove Environmental Area in Tioga County.
