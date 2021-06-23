The Towanda Minors softball team picked up a 20-0 win over RTL in pool play on Tuesday.
Kendal Cook threw a no-hitter with five strikeouts for Towanda.
Morris Cobb had three hits, with a double, and four runs scored and Cook had two hits and scored four runs.
Haileigh Lineburg had two hits, with a triple, and two runs scored and Molly Roberts had had two hits and scored a run.
Ily Benjamin had a hit and scored a run and Hailey Harbst scored a run, while Kaylin Sluyter scored two runs.
Paige Buchanan had a double and scored a run and Sadie Overpeck had a hit and scored three runs.
MAJORS BASEBALL
Sayre 9, Athens 4
Sayre scored five runs in the fourth inning to break the game open in the win.
Justin Koenig had three hits, with a triple, an RBI and two runs scored for Sayre and Shaine Strickland had two hits, with a double, two RBI and a run scored.
Chase Wheeler, Brady Flynn, Jordan Brown and Tucker Green had hits for Sayre.
Flynn had an RBI and two runs scored, Brown had an RBI and a run scored.
Blake Zingeser and Cameron Ross had RBI and Brendan Cooke scored a run.
Cooke struck out seven in 3 2/3 innings, allowing three hits, and two runs, one earned, while Strickland threw 1 1/3 innings of three-hit relief. King threw a perfect inning, striking out one.
Graham Wanck and Connor Davidson each had two doubles for Athens. D scored two runs and had an RBI and W scored two runs in the game.
Cartyr C and Joey Dickerson had hits in the game.
