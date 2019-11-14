ITHACA, N.Y. — Shyquan Gibbs’ basket with 0.5 seconds left helped NJIT overcome an 18-point halftime lead and handed Cornell a 59-58 loss on Wednesday evening at Newman Arena. The Big Red dropped its second-straight one-point game in falling to 1-2 while the Highlanders improved to 1-2.
Terrance McBride scored a career-high 17 points and added three rebounds and four steals and Josh Warren added 14 points, eight rebounds and four assists, with both players hitting go-ahead shots in the final 40 seconds. The Highlanders answered each time, and Gibbs’ tough driving basket in the final seconds put the visitors ahead for the fifth lead change in a thrilling final minute. Dean Noll added nine points and two rebounds and Bryan Knapp had six points and three boards. Cornell held NJIT to 39 percent shooting overall, including 20 percent in a first half that saw the Big Red lead 34-16 at the break.
Zach Cooks had 22 points and six rebounds to lead the Highlanders, while Gibbs had nine points, three rebounds and three assists in addition to the game winner. Souleymane Diakite notched 10 points and 10 rebounds for the double-double.
Cornell was dominant defensively over the first 20 minutes, holding the Highlanders to 6-of-30 shooting and 0-for-5 from 3-point range in building its halftime edge, but the Highlanders, who won 22 games a season ago and like Cornell, earned a postseason invite to the CIT, put it together after the break. Cooks, who entered the game scoring 22 points per night, had 16 in the second 20 minutes. His fall-away 3-pointer from the left corner with a minute to play gave NJIT its first lead of the game, and two free throws with 27 ticks left put the highlanders back in the lead after a strong offensive board and putback by McBride. Warren hit a hook in the lane with just under six seconds left, but Gibbs drove into the lane, absorbed contact and had his shot bounce up off the rim and in for the game-winner. Cornell needed to go the length of the court with 0.5 seconds left and couldn’t get off a shot in time to beat the clock.
