In the Saturday, Jan. 28 edition, a Northeast Bradford boys basketball player was wrongly identified in a photo. The name of the player from NEB is Drew Beers.
Correction
Brian Fees
Sports Editor
Sports Editor of The Daily & Sunday Review.
